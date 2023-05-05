Opinion

PGMOL (Please Get Merseyside Over Line)

PGMOL chief Howard Webb rode into town, declaring he would be the man to clean up the refereeing / VAR mess that the Premier League have managed to get themselves neck deep in.

Has he proved to be a success, an improvement, on what preceded his arrival?

Well, safe to say that the jury’s out on that one.

With one specific piece of evidence no doubt weighing heavily on Howard Webb and his PGMOL role.

Just in case you didn’t know, PGMOL is an abbreviation of Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

They are kind of the referees union, they supply all of the referees and VAR officials for Premier League matches.

Going back to that ‘one specific piece of evidence’ weighing heavily on PGMOL and especially Howard Webb, is Liverpool.

What we have seen this season has far exceeded anything previously, in terms of referees (and now VAR officials as well) helping one particular Premier League club.

Somehow Liverpool are currently fifth and only four points off the Champions League spots. I honestly think they would be mid-table at best if they’d had the kind of referee and VAR decisions that the vast majority of clubs tend to get.

This week a case in point, when any neutral would have had cause to believe that PGMOL actually stands for ‘Please Get Merseyside Over Line…’ and into the Champions League.

Heading towards half-time goalless on Wednesday night at Anfield, Issa Diop goes to boot the ball away but totally misses it, Darwin Nunez is nearby and just throws himself to the ground, surely only one decision possible – a yellow card for the Liverpool striker and the game to restart with a free-kick to Fulham. Hmmm, apparently not.

What is this…the referee pointing to the penalty spot??? It is a comical decision but oh well, at least these days we have VAR to now help on the pitch referees, they will surely point out this massively obvious clear error, the penalty ruled out and even if Nunez doesn’t get his very much deserved yellow (red!!) card, at least not this travesty of a penalty decision going ahead.

Incredibly, absolutely nothing from VAR. Salah scores and this hands Liverpool yet another undeserved three points.

Honestly, both the referee (Stuart Attwell) and VAR official (Tony Harrington) at Anfield need a lengthy ban as a minimum, a permanent ban preferably. This cannot be allowed to keep going on.

Then I was thinking…that name rung a bell, the VAR official Tony Harrington.

Where did I remember him from…?

Then it came to me.

St James’ Park back in April 2017 and the biggest shambles I have ever seen at a Newcastle United match, when it came to the officials.

Referee Keith Stroud refused to allow Matt Ritchie to retake a penalty against Burton, after Dwight Gayle had encroached into the box. Despite any football fan worth their salt knowing that this is obviously the rule.

What made it all the more embarrassing was that none of the other three match officials knew the rules either, linesmen Matthew McGrath and David Avent, plus fourth official…Tony Harrington. Yes, the very same, the VAR official at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Indeed, six years ago at St James’ Park, Harrington was surely more at fault than even the referee, because as fourth official he is detached from the action on the pitch and should have been able instantly to think, hang on – that’s not right. The referee Keith Stroud was banned from match official duties for the rest of that 2016/17 season, whilst the other three returned to duties after a few weeks.

Remarkably / ridiculously, Tony Harrington allowed to somehow still climb the refereeing ladder and now be a Premier League referee AND acting as a PL VAR official.

As a very basic level, football fans need to have confidence in the match officials.

I absolutely expect to see yet more dodgy referee / VAR decisions go in Liverpool’s favour this season, as PGMOL continue to give them a helping hand, week after week.

I don’t smell corruption, just total incompetence and maybe a subconscious fear that match officials have, of not giving Liverpool every decision going. Fearing then they will be in the sights of Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool loving media.

