Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on the Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player talking, with now only six days until the season ends.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Leicester City, the first of two games Eddie Howe and his players have left.

Paul Merson confidently declaring: ‘This could be the game which sees Newcastle secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.’

Here’s hoping he is proved correct.

Paul Merson was speaking ahead of the full weekend Premier League schedule…

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Leicester City know what they’ve got to do.

“Leeds could win their game against West Ham and that will mean that The Foxes have to get positive results in both their remaining football matches. However, I think Leicester are going to get relegated this weekend.

“I don’t see how Leicester can beat Newcastle United.

“After the first 10 minutes against Liverpool where they were decent, they got destroyed [Losing 3-0 at the King Power last Monday].

“If the Magpies win, there’ll be huge celebrations at St. James’ Park.

“Newcastle destroyed Brighton in midweek.

“They also decimated Tottenham not long ago.

“I don’t see how Leicester can keep this rampant Newcastle United at bay.

“Leicester concede silly goals and are so poor at times and this could be the game which sees Newcastle secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 4-0 Leicester City”

There has been relatively good news for both Newcastle United and Leicester City, since Paul Merson commented on the relative situations and tonight’s game.

Man U won at Bournemouth but Liverpool only managed a very lucky 1-1 draw at home to Villa.

Whilst at the bottom end, Leeds led at West Ham but ended up losing, with Everton only picking up a point at Wolves.

That leaves the Premier League table looking like this on Monday:

The earlier results this weekend mean that Newcastle will indeed qualify for Champions League with a point or better, whilst Leicester will at least make it through to next Sunday, as it is two from three to go down with Southampton.

I think this is a pretty good overview from our old mate.

Champions League qualification is most definitely in Newcastle United’s hands.

Leicester have only won one of their last 14 Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle have failed to pick up a point or better in only five of their 36 PL matches so far this season.

In the most recent 12 PL games Newcastle accumulating 28 points, Leicester only six.

Newcastle United have scored 36 goals at home, Leicester have conceded 41 away.

The last 21 Premier League matches, home and away, the Foxes have conceded at least one goal, in 14 of the 21 it is two goals or more conceded.

In only seven of their 36 PL games have Newcastle conceded more than one goal.

As Paul Merson says, if Eddie Howe’s side plays anywhere remotely near the levels of Thursday’s 4-1 win over Brighton, they will be winning tonight.

No room for complacency of course and Newcastle do have injury worries, but this is surely the perfect opportunity to seal Champions League football and hopefully third place by Sunday night.

