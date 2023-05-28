Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on the Newcastle United situation ahead of Stamford Bridge

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now only this final day of the season remaining.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing Chelsea, the final game Eddie Howe and his players have left.

The Premier League table looks like this on Sunday morning, ahead of this final round of games.

All ten Premier League matches kicking off at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“The game against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge is the perfect chance for them [Chelsea] to sign off on a high.

“That said, it will depend a lot on what Newcastle do.

“With Eddie Howe’s side currently on a high after sealing their return to the UEFA Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

“After a lorry load of games across all competitions, we still don’t know Chelsea’s best starting XI and we’re at the final game of the season. That just sums them up, really.

“They have too many players and with Mauricio Pochettino set to take over the reins from Frank Lampard, he’s got a massive job on his hands to trim the squad. He won’t want to work with 30-odd players, so I think there could be a bit of a fire sale at Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Two players who shouldn’t be allowed to leave are Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante.

“Chelsea face an uphill battle to finish in the top four next season, so they can’t afford to sell Mount to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United or Liverpool, as they’d be strengthening one of their rivals. He’s come to a bit of a standstill this season but he was Chelsea’s Player of the Year in 2021 and has a wealth of experience for a 24-year-old.

“As for Kante, it’s a bit of a hard one because he’s on the wrong side of 30 and in recent seasons, injuries haven’t been kind to him.

“Prediction: Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 2”

Chelsea have been an absolute joke of a football club this season and the clowns in charge at the very top have very much led the way.

They have had two ‘permanent’ managers this season, an interim one and currently a caretaker.

In their last 28 Premier League matches, Chelsea have only won five of them, they have been against Palace, Bournemouth (twice) Leicester and Leeds.

As Paul Merson says, this is a ‘perfect chance’ for Chelsea to sign off for the season on a high if they can win against Newcastle United BUT for any neutral, that is very difficult to make a case for, based purely on form.

It became a regular weekly occurrence, Chelsea-loving journalists claiming THIS next match could / would be the one where this ridiculously expensive squad would finally show their ‘true’ quality.

Thursday night as a typical Chelsea performance, odd bits of skill / talent showing but overall a total mess of a team / squad who don’t even look like they are trying / bothered for much of the game. Man U won 4-1 but it should have been seven or eight goals for the Mancs.

Paul Merson mentions that today ‘It will depend a lot on what Newcastle do’ after having ensured top four on Monday.

Eddie Howe insists on such high standards and we have seen his ruthless side enough times to know that no NUFC player will think he can just coast through today’s match.

Newcastle United have got injuries but I think it is really only Joelinton and Willock who are missing, that would usually be playing outfield as first choice players, Nick Pope of course ruled out as well.

If today it is a case of pretty much the norm for both these teams, then it will be difficult to see anything but a Newcastle win, or a draw at the very worst.

Chelsea have to somehow rise well above what their usual levels have been and it would be a massive surprise if they did so. Obviously Newcastle need to do everything they can to give them no encouragement, such as a soft opening goal that would give momentum and confidence.

In their past eleven Premier League matches, Newcastle United have picked up 23 points.

Whilst only six points for Chelsea in their most recent eleven PL games (the last eight of the eleven played under Frank Lampard – have been six defeats, one draw and one win).

Not the end of the world if Newcastle did lost this afternoon BUT I think this Eddie Howe team massively deserve to have a brilliant final day of the season to top things off.

Play their usual game and they can / will get that victory at Stamford Bridge, rather than the 2-2 draw Paul Merson forecasts.

