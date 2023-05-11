Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player talking with only seventeen days until the season ends.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing Leeds United, the first of four games Eddie Howe and his players have left.

Paul Merson confidently declaring: ‘I don’t see Newcastle not qualifying for the Champions League. Despite a rather tough set of fixtures coming up, they should be able to make it to the promised land.’

Here’s hoping he is proved correct.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is a game that could have major ramifications in the top-four race and the relegation battle.

“If Newcastle United win this, they’d only need one more win to secure a top-four spot.

“It’s a massive football game.

“Leeds need to win this match.

“But I can’t see anything but a Newcastle United win here.

“Sam Allardyce needed more time…Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham and none of them are favorable fixtures for Leeds United.

“I’m going to go with Newcastle United here.

“Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United”

I think this is a pretty good overview from our old mate.

Champions League qualification is most definitely in Newcastle United’s hands.

Having picked up 24 points from a possible 30 in the most recent 10 PL games, Newcastle United know that seven points from a possible 12 will mathematically guarantee top four, whilst six points would all but guarantee it, with NUFC’s goal difference superior to their rivals.

Leeds are rock bottom of the Premier League form table with only one point from their last six games.

As for conceding goals, no Premier League club has conceded more at home than the 31 leaked by Leeds at Elland Road.

Whilst in their last eight PL games (home and away), Leeds have conceded a massive 26 goals. Superficially, last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Man City doesn’t look too bad BUT in reality, Leeds scored with their only serious effort on goal, whilst Man City could have had double figures, Haaland alone could / should have had four or five.

Newcastle United lost to Arsenal on Sunday but in the last 10 NUFC matches, Eddie Howe’s side have scored 26 goals. This includes 13 goals in Newcastle’s last five away matches.

Paul Merson predicts a 2-0 away victory and if Newcastle United can benefit from their usual quick start, then I can see the Leeds fans swiftly losing it, they go into this match second bottom of the table and if losing to Newcastle, the situation could look all but impossible if then other results at the bottom also go against them.

