News

Paul Merson names Newcastle United duo in Premier League team of the season

Paul Merson has been picking his Premier League team of the season.

The eleven players, in their respective positions, who have impressed him the most.

Paul Merson including two Newcastle United players and explaining (see below) why he selected them.

Paul Merson selecting his Premier League team of the season for givemesport:

Aaron Ramsdale

Kieran Trippier

Luke Shaw

William Saliba

Sven Botman

Kevin De Bruyne

Martin Odegaard

Marcus Rashford

Bukayo Saka

Erling Haaland

Paul Merson explaining his reasoning for choosing the Newcastle United duo:

Paul Merson on Kieran Trippier

“He has taken it to another level this season.

“He’s always had a great right foot but the time he spent at Atletico Madrid made him an even better defender.

“And his leadership qualities on and off the pitch have been so important for Newcastle.

“He’s an unbelievable professional.”

Paul Merson on Sven Botman:

“He’s been absolutely outstanding.

“For him to come in to a new country and a new league and do what he’s done, has been brilliant.

“He has made the players around him better.

“He defends so well.

“Newcastle don’t give you a sniff any more and he marshals that back four in my opinion.”

