Paul Merson is expecting Newcastle United to deliver disappointment

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player talking with only three weeks of the season remaining.

Paul Merson speaking ahead of Newcastle United playing his old club, the first of five Premier League matches that will decide NUFC’s final fate this season, with three of the five to be played at St James’ Park.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This could be the game that finishes Arsenal off in the Premier League title race, as Newcastle United are in incredible form.

“Eddie Howe and co have been unbelievable at home this season and are well-positioned to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

“If Arsenal win this, I think the title race could be back on, as Manchester City have a bunch of interesting games coming up.

“Both Arsenal and Newcastle have played fantastic football this season and this will be a great contest, but unfortunately, I can’t see Arsenal winning this one.

“The pressure will be on them and the Magpies are a tough nut to crack at St. James’ Park, so I think this game will finish 1-1.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1”

I think this is a pretty good overview from our old mate.

Man City should have hit Sam Allardyce for six or seven on Saturday but still picked up a 2-1 win, that leaves them four points clear at the top. Even if Arsenal did win at St James’ Park today, I think fair to say that Paul Merson is allowing his bias to become opinion, in thinking Man City are going to drop enough points to allow the Gunners a chance now of the title.

The nine points Arsenal have dropped in their last five matches have surely lost them any chance of top spot.

No rational Newcastle United fan will take anything for granted BUT as Paul Merson says, NUFC have been particularly strong at home. In the Premier League, Eddie Howe’s side have only lost to Liverpool since 19 December 2021, that is 17 months of football.

Arsenal have picked up 42 points in their 17 home games and 36 points in their 17 away, so slightly weaker on the road. Though they have still only lost at Man U, Man City and Everton.

Fact is though, that their one defeat at home to Man City means that in total Arsenal have only lost four times all season, the same as the other two top three clubs, Newcastle United and Man City. To put that into perspective, the next lowest in the Premier League is Man U with eight defeats this season.

With only a combined eight defeats in 67 PL games, no surprise then that Paul Merson is predicting neither side to lose today.

However, with eight wins in their last nine and up against a team that has won only one of their last five, Newcastle United fans have every right to be optimistic on their side’s chances at St James’ Park today.

I have a feeling that at the end of the season we would look back and think that if it was a draw today, it won’t have been a bad result. However, a victory is more than possible for Newcastle United to leave Arsenal fan Paul Merson particularly gutted today.

Arsenal have scored 25 goals in their last nine Premier League matches and Newcastle United have managed 26 goals in their last nine, so it is difficult to see a repeat of January’s goalless draw.

As the pubs are opening this is actually a warm Sunday in Newcastle Upon Tyne, building up to a white hot atmosphere come 4.30pm.

Bring it on!

