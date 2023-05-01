Match Reports

Our man at St James’ Park – I don’t think I want this season to end…

Big one this. By thunder, they’re all big now aren’t they?

However, this one screamed old school Newcastle United fudge up as we looked to repeat the trick of a frankly unlikely nine points in the space of a week that we produced not so long ago.

The hard part was done, beating “big six club” Spurs and slapping the Ev about on their own patch (tricky, no matter how bad they are) and all that remained was the formality of eviscerating sorry old Southampton on our own patch, thus completing a quadruple over the division’s bottom side.

Home advantage against a team unquestionably headed to the Championship, we just have to turn up eh? Only question is how many?

I have clearly been around too long as I spent the last few days worrying that this would be your traditional Newcastle United mess up, where the hard part is achieved with impressive panache, only for the easy bit to be cocked up spectacularly in a way that is made even worse by the flabbergasted response from neutral commentators who presumed Newcastle were too good to fold at home to Southampton after a string of impressive wins, having overlooked the primary obvious fact that Newcastle are Newcastle.

So yeah, I was taking nowt for granted.

The jitters were made even more jittery by the news filtering through that Sean Longstaff was definitely out for the game, possibly out for the season, due to a chipped bone in the ankle from a challenge at Everton that not only was overlooked for a penalty but was consistently held up as an example of Newcastle destroying football at the grand old home of a team that won tons in past history, same as ourselves. Perhaps the Evertonians thought we were wasting too much time which would otherwise have been used to stick another three past the useless b…ards but hey ho, no Longstaff like I said.

I looked at the positives for this one, which was that this afforded an opportunity for Joelinton to drop back and Isak to slot into that left attacking role, meaning he could get a start alongside Wilson that would have terrified, destroyed and decimated Southampton. Wilson was benched and Gordon started, which was still a promising option.

Gordon was the busiest on the pitch, with his pace destroying the lumbering Lyanco. Murphy sent him away and a decent effort could only find the outside of the net and a second meander found it’s way to Bruno who should have hit the target with the inviting volley that fell to him. The most prominent incident came when Isak’s magnificent diagonal through ball sent Gordon through 1 v 1 on the goalie. The shot found the outside of the post with the goal gaping and I’m lying if I say we didn’t all freeze up a bit having seen a glaring opportunity missed.

The opposition just weren’t performing to script here by the way. Southampton were six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the league and should have been a pathetic example of non-competitive cannon fodder, but to the untrained eye they came across as a perfectly acceptable Premier League opponent, with a few alarming counter attacks snuffed out.

This took on an insulting new dimension when United were caught out in attack with Bruno impressively dispossessed by Lavia and the resultant break seeing Alcaraz release Sulemana, who cut Botman and Schar out with a pinpoint cross for Stuart Armstrong to give the Saints a shock lead.

I’m sure that most reading this will be like me in that they have heard of almost none of the above mentioned, which makes this turn of events more baffling, as the likes of Adams, Walcott and Adam Armstrong were sat on the bench, but this was what we had to deal with. Come to think of it, I’m sure Stuart Armstrong was the silly sod who had dared to create an impertinent lead for Southampton at their ground last season, before Eddie’s Mags roared back to deliver a deserved beating, followed by three of the same in the period since. Chances are this daft gowk had made us angry…

Half time felt uncomfortable but the blow was softened by the immediate presence of Wilson warming up in earnest. To be honest it seemed harsh on Gordon to be withdrawn after such a busy opening (and I’m sure the AG haters club from north Wales will read much into this) but the introduction of our number nine transformed the game. Isak is just stunning in that inside left position and I genuinely believe that him up there with Wilson through the middle could see us tear Arsenal apart next week.

Isak’s trickery drew an early free kick which Trippier welted in and I have no explanation for how it didn’t end in a goal. Botman got on the end of it at full stretch but McCarthy in the Southampton goal got the block on. Wilson was following up and looked a cert to score but Lyanco’s heroic tackle managed to deny him. At this point I wondered if it was just not our day.

It didn’t take much longer for this glum theory to be disproved, as Southampton failed to keep their lead past ten minutes of the second half. United did that thing where they just wouldn’t let the opponent have the ball, and a transfer of play to the left found the irrepressible Isak. He drove towards the box and fired across a wonderful centre for Wilson, who finished beautifully, allowing the ball across his body before directing it past McCarthy. Lovely stuff and United retrieved the ball toot sweet to chase the win.

The moments that followed seemed completely baffling to me. A quick review of the table tells me that Southampton were four points adrift even of second bottom Everton, never mind the six points to safety they were facing. Despite this being a difficult fixture they surely had to go for all three points, but the visitors persisted in time wasting and slowing the game down, as though the point they were hanging onto was any good to them in their dilly of a pickle.

This pickle was soon to be spread on toast as the same pair combined to give United the lead, Isak once again sending the ball into the box for Wilson to sweep home. Unfortunately, there may or may not have been a bobble off Almiron en route, in which time Callum had strayed a smidge offside, which gave the VAR the excuse needed to wipe the goal off. After we’d had a full on celebration as well, bah.

I remember United teams who couldn’t have dealt with such a setback. Not these lads. The second half was just exactly what we’ve grown used to lately, with wave after wave of United attack bashing away at an increasingly incapable opponent. I never expected the breakthrough to come from a corner (one to work on for next season Eddie) but eventually something happened. Trippier’s ball in was good and Botman got a solid head to it at the front post. He directed it across and it was a massive relief to see it diverted into the goal. The stadium announcer bafflingly awarded the goal to the uninvolved Bruno, but the initial reaction in my seat, was that it looked like an own goal. This was proved to be cathartically correct, as it turned out the villain was long-term nemesis Theo Walcott, who this reporter once witnessed notching a hat-trick in a destructive defeat at the Emirates and even worse, has actually scored for the Ev against us. His final act against Newcastle United will surely have been to secure a defeat for his team before sodding off to the Championship, which is just lush by the way.

With the officials unable to find an excuse to expunge this one we could finally embrace the release of being ahead, but you must have been crackers if you were comfortable at 2-1. Fortunately , this anxious scenario lasted a mere two minutes before the game was put to bed.

With United sitting in to look after their lead, Pope launched a long kick forward which Willock chased into the box, getting into a tangle with Maitland-Niles that allowed the time for the onrushing Wilson to pick the ball up and send McCarthy for a pint while smartly rounding him and steering the ball in for the killer third. Less than ten minutes to go and we could finally actually relax at the points being banked.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that this is the closest any Newcastle player has ever come to a hat-trick without scoring an actual hat trick. With two goals in the book and a narrow disallowed strike, Wilson then created another first, as his shot from Schar’s cross hit the bar not once, but twice, with the second bounce dropping agonisingly behind with Bruno waiting to nudge it in. If it’s any consolation for Wilson, I have no hesitation in giving him man of the match despite his only being about for the second half, which I would normally consider the kind of Garth Crooks cop out of someone who hasn’t watched the game, but in this case is absolutely the right decision.

The 3-1 was massively welcome having spent so long chasing the game and it marked the completion of a magnificent week with another nine out of nine points.

Results elsewhere have pretty much ended the Champions League challenge of Spurs and Villa but an alarming amount of people seem unduly worried about Liverpool ahead of their unimpressive draw with Fulham on Wednesday night. Even if VAR does somehow get them out of this projected result, United realistically only need two wins from the remaining five to cancel the scousers faint hopes of looking at the Champions League spot that belongs to us. It would be marvellous to secure one of those wins next week against an Arsenal side that are falling apart and went on ridiculous when we broke their 100% home record in January.

Eddie’s Champions League bound Mags, securing another three out of three, don’t think I want this season to end…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

