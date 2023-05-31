News

OPTA : Data shows previous Premier League records smashed by Newcastle United star this season

An interesting new report from BBC Sport has looked at the Premier League team of the 2022/23 season, based on OPTA stats.

The OPTA stats have pointed to a team that includes five Man City players, two from Arsenal, then one each from Brentford, Spurs, West Ham United and Newcastle United.

That Newcastle United player is Kieran Trippier.

However, it isn’t just the fact that the England player has made this OPTA team of the season.

It is more the fact that in the process of doing so, Kieran Trippier has broken two all-time records since OPTA began collecting this data.

A full 20 seasons worth of data collected by OPTA, shows that this past season the NUFC full-back has created the most ever chances from set-plays (76) AND played the most ever passes played into the box (551) by a player in a season on record.

BBC report showing the Premier League team of the season as per OPTA stats:

David Raya (Brentford)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

“It has been an incredible season for Newcastle, gaining qualification to the Champions League for the first time since 2002-03, with full-back Trippier the only player to start every single game for the Magpies.

“Trippier has been a constant outlet, with only three players having more touches of the ball in the Premier League this season than the England right-back.

“Across the last 20 Premier League seasons since 2003-04 (when OPTA began collecting this data), Trippier this season has created the most chances from set-plays (76) and played the most passes played into the box (551) by a player in a season on record, while his 138 successful crosses are the most by a player in a season since Jermaine Pennant in 2005-06 (146).”

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

