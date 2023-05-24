Opinion

On a plane now heading back to Philadelphia and I didn’t even get punched! Thank you Geordies

If I ever visited the North East, I was told that it would rain every day and that I would be punched in the face on the streets of Newcastle for no reason.

This wisdom was dispensed from a London born Spurs fan.

Despite those warnings, after supporting a club for the last 12 years that represents a city (and country) I had never visited, my two sons and I made the journey to Tyneside, for what we hoped would be a few days to remember.

We left our small town in the outskirts of Philadelphia around 3pm last Wednesday, driving to New York City for a red eye flight to London, then took the Underground to Kings Cross and finally caught a LNER train to Newcastle.

We arrived in Newcastle just a few hours before Thursday’s match against Brighton. After what felt like five minutes of rest, we headed off to the Meat Stack at the recommendation of a young Geordie named Miley, whom we met on the LNER train. We then made our first walk up the angular streets of Newcastle to the cathedral on the hill for what was not only the greatest sporting experience in my 52 years but, without hesitation, the most special evening of my life (Reminder to my wife of 29 years: We had a day wedding).

Aside from a long overdue night with my two sons, Thursday’s match had it all, including a few urgent prayers to the football gods from me at around the 80th minute. Surely, it was one of the season’s pivotal matches.

On Monday, thanks to a strong save in stoppage time, one son and I were lucky enough to see our club achieve a goal that was unthinkable 18 month ago.

That post-game celebration, along with Miggy’s son’s goals, were well worth the price of admission for an otherwise slow-paced match.

Yet rather than write full match recaps, I thought I would share our experiences of Tyneside during the four days between matches.

In brief…

We toured SJP, the Castle, and Segedunum.

We enjoyed the food, drink and conversation in at least a dozen pubs, including The Old George.

We also spent a day walking from Whitley Bay up to Seaton Sluice, watching the seals at St Mary’s lighthouse, eating Fish and Chips at The King’s Arms, and playing footgolf for the first time on the walk back.

The antiquity was impressive, the views of the city and coast were beautiful, and the food was as good as it was varied. We even enjoyed Sri Lankan food for the first time at the market down by the Tyne.

However, above all else, I was blown away by the cordiality and sincerity of every person that we had the privilege of meeting.

From the guys fishing for flounder beneath the LNER bridge to the people we met at the pubs, restaurants, and each of our destinations, it was obvious that a Geordie’s willingness to share a few good stories was second only to their pride in the region.

There was one woman, sitting on her front stoop as we walked by, who called to us when she heard our American accents. After learning why we were in Newcastle, she hopped up and shouted for her family to come join her. I didn’t catch every Geordie word, but it was something to the effect that Americans were here to see the Toon. We then spent an hour listening and sharing stories with her family, wrapping up the occasion with a few photographs.

In my last article, I wondered if Newcastle and the North East would be anything like my home state of Pennsylvania.

The answer is a resounding “Yes” in more ways than I could have imagined. From the proud history of its industrial past and the determination that comes with suffering through industrial decline, to the passion for sport (perhaps, at least in part, as way to avenge or sooth that collective sense of loss), and to the deep pride in the landscape and people that shape you, Newcastle is very much like most towns in Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh in particular.

Philadelphia shares the cobblestone streets and the shipbuilding heritage, but crime and violence has taken a toll on the City of Brotherly Love. Philly is the city that my small-town orbits, so I continue to root for its future every day. However, Pittsburgh also shares the industrial heritage along with the bridges, riverfront, and a very close relationship with its Steelers, the NFL team that is named after the product historically associated with my state.

Like Pittsburgh, I always felt welcomed, never unsafe or unwanted before and after the matches, or when we were out enjoying the other facets of Newcastle and the surrounding area. I know most visitors to the States travel to New York, Florida, or California but I can assure you, the rivers and towns, not to mention the old mines and mills, of Pennsylvania will feel like home to most Geordies.

I can’t thank all of you (and Eddie Howe) enough for the lifetime memory that you created for my sons and me.

We never know what life will bring, but I sincerely hope that we find our way back a truly special black and white clad patch of the world someday again in the future.

As for the admonitions on visiting Newcastle, the closest I came to a knock in the face was from two grade-school girls wildly waving a wor flag in the row in front of me before the start of the Brighton match. And rain every day? Does it rain at all in Newcastle??? I for one saw no proof during the five days we were Tyneside. Over the weekend, I couldn’t have bought a cloud if I wanted one. I even got a little sunburn hiking along the coast.

Post-Script

In the spirt of a proper The Mag post, I thought I would summarise my experience with three positives and three negatives:

Positives

Witnessed the Toon securing Champions League. Can you believe it? I have checked the standings on my mobile about 1,000 times this season. It never stops feeling good to not need to scroll down.

Spent a weekend with my two sons for the first time in a very long time. I don’t think any Dad lays on their death bed thinking they spent too much time with their bairns (Did I get that right?).

Saw an actual winged magpie and grey seals for the first time. I considered a magpie tattoo but, I admit it, my Russian / Irish wife may have hung me.

Negatives

No replays. We Americans have an addiction to replays. I was nearly paralysed sitting in the East stand for the Leicester match. Not even a chance of a replay. In the States, we would have seen 10 different angles of Bruno’s foul so we could judge for ourselves.

I never heard the word “Canny”. At the first mention of Mike Ashley, I heard a few familiar words beginning with the same letter but not that one I was hoping for.

Madri Beer. It’s about as Spanish or Cuban as the guys I met fishing in the Tyne. It’s Coors. It’s S….. Why was this served at most pubs? Pennsylvania lost Rolling Rock just like Newcastle lost its namesake, but Madri?

We need Saudi PIF to complete the circle by buying Newcastle Brown Ale from Heineken and building a new brewery in Newcastle. The water matters as much as the jobs.

HTL

