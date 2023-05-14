Opinion

Oh the irony for Arsenal fans

Football can be a strange game.

I have just watched our next opponents dismantle an Arsenal side that only a week ago were taking all three points at St James’ Park.

Oh, the irony, Arsenal fans whinging at Brighton players going down injured, as their team chased the game at a critical point, when they trailed by a solitary goal.

The fact that both Alexis Mac Allister and Julio Enciso were genuinely injured, with the latter having to limp off, the histrionics from Arsenal fans showed them up for what they are.

Pathetic and hypocritical.

In addition, what about the Emirates Stadium emptying like someone had pulled the plug out of a giant bathtub?

The same Arsenal fans who thought they were back in the title race after winning against Newcastle United last week? To see their fickleness coming to the fore was enjoyable.

What I didn’t enjoy, was the ease at which this Brighton side took Arsenal apart.

They were genuinely outstanding and if we thought their aberration at home to Everton on Monday was them retreating to the beach, we need to think again.

Given that they have beaten a side who beat us 2-0, by three goals to nil, are they five goals better than us? Of course they aren’t. Just as Man City aren’t seven goals better than them.

The Seagulls might have European ambitions, but Thursday will be very different. We’ll be backed by almost 52,000 passionate souls and today’s exertions will have surely taken something out of Hove Albion.

We toiled in the heat on the south coast earlier in the season and VAR wasn’t our friend that day, as Callum Wilson had a perfectly good goal disallowed. We dug out a credible draw and Nick Pope was outstanding.

As Everton proved, Brighton are eminently beatable and I expect us to beat them.

And, imagine this, if Liverpool lose at Leicester, a win on Thursday will guarantee us Champions League football.

HTL

