Official Premier League site puts Newcastle United star under scrutiny ahead of Leicester match

Kieran Trippier has surely proved beyond any doubt that he has been one of the very best Premier League signings of this past year and a half.

Having completed a La Liga title win with Atletico Madrid in 2021, closely followed by the Euros where he was very unlucky to be on the losing side to Italy in the final.

When Kieran Trippier landed at St James’ Park as the first signing of the Eddie Howe / new NUFC ownership, there were plenty ‘expert’ pundits, commentators, presenters and journalists keen to write off the signing of somebody getting one last fat final pay deal and set to coast his way to retirement.

The Newcastle United doubters / enemies have had those negative reactions stuffed back down their throats.

However, there has been still a keen debate amongst NUFC fans on exactly how effective the England international is on set-pieces…

Official Premier League site Player analysis ahead of Newcastle v Leicester – Kieran Trippier:

A pair of superbly executed Trippier set pieces laid the platform for Newcastle United’s thumping 4-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Trippier’s contribution took him to seven assists for the season, just one short of leading duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold among defenders in the competition.

Whipping pacy right-footed deliveries into the penalty area, and usually with expert precision, Trippier has created 33 more chances from dead balls than any other Premier League player this season.

While Trippier takes the vast majority of Newcastle’s set-pieces, this is still a remarkable statistic, and Eddie Howe will hope his creator-in-chief will be fit to play in Monday night’s fixture.

Four of Trippier’s six set-play assists have been from outswinging wide free-kicks.

They have not been complicated training-ground routines either. All four have come from crosses despatched into dangerous areas at speed.

Indeed, his last two (against Man U and Brighton) have been similar in their execution.

Leicester City will be nervous defending set-pieces in what is a must-win match at St James’ Park.

Defensively they have struggled to cope when defending these situations, with only Nottingham Forest having a worse Expected Goals Against (xGA) total this season.

Do not be surprised if the Magpies, via Trippier’s right foot, cause Leicester multiple problems from corners and wide free-kicks.’

I think the truth is somewhere in between, when it comes to Kieran Trippier and set-pieces for Newcastle United.

The ‘expected goals’ stats slightly exaggerated / misleading compared to what has been the reality BUT on the other hand, I think overall his deliveries have been of a decent standard and obviously things like the Brighton own goal on Thursday don’t then count as a Kieran Trippier official assist.

I think Newcastle United could do with another regular / irregular set-piece taker, as well as Kieran Trippier, ideally left-footed.

