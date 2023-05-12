News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Leeds match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Leeds on Saturday afternoon in what is certain to be a very committed match.

A team desperate to avoid relegation, against one that is fighting for a Champions League spot.

Victory would ensure Newcastle United remain third in the table, whilst it would put Leeds on the brink of falling into the Championship, second bottom with then only two matches left to play.

This weekend game is the first of four in the final two weeks of the season and Eddie Howe obviously wanting as many players available as possible for this most crucial stage of the campaign.

We already knew that both Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles wouldn’t play again this season.

The Head Coach now giving this Newcastle United injury update, with two players in particular in the spotlight.

“Sean Longstaff went [on Tuesday] to see a specialist.

“I think there were a few concerns that there might be some sort of structural damage to his foot.

“There wasn’t, which is good news.

“However, there is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments.

“He is being re-scanned today [Friday], which we hope will show an improvement.

“It is slightly unclear when he will be back.

“However, it is not a long-term issue at all.

“It is whether we can get him back before the end of this season.

“Matt Ritchie has picked up a knee injury.

“I don’t think it is too bad.

“However, I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”

I think it was always very unlikely that Sean Longstaff would be featuring in the matchday squad at Leeds.

Now I think we have to see it as any involvement the midfielder might manage in these remaining games this season, as a massive bonus, if it happens.

As for Matt Ritchie, you would have to think this means it is very likely he has now played his last minutes as a Newcastle United player, with the winger almost certainly moving on this summer.

