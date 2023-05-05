News

Official Newcastle United injury update on Friday – Ahead of Arsenal match

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

United up against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in what is certain to be a very full on game.

Victory would ensure Newcastle United remain third in the table, whilst it would also certainly end any remaining hopes Arsenal still have of winning the league.

This weekend game is the first of five in the final three weeks of the season and Eddie Howe obviously wanting as many players available as possible for this most crucial stage of the campaign.

The Head Coach giving this Newcastle United injury update, with two players in particular in the spotlight.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports giving this update after speaking to Eddie Howe.

“Sean Longstaff to return to training today [Friday].

“Has a chance of playing on Sunday if he comes through unscathed.

“Allan Saint-Maximin returned to training yesterday [Thursday] but sounds like he has less of a chance of being involved against Arsenal.”

No surprise really that it sounds like Allan Saint-Maximin is very unlikely to start on Sunday, maybe a small possibility of the bench possibly.

ASM played in the 2-0 win over Man U five weeks ago but hasn’t made any matchday squads since then AND only returned to training yesterday.

However, Sean Longstaff had started 23 of 24 Premier League games before missing the win over Southampton on Sunday, after badly bruising his foot against Everton nine days ago.

Eddie Howe will want to be sure anyway with ASM as he has had a hamstring injury, whereas a lot more straightforward with Sean Longstaff. Probably simply a case of how comfortable / painful his foot will be, when training today and on Saturday.

Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are out for the season, whilst Ryan Fraser continues to train with the Under 21s.

As for any other injury worries, Eddie Howe referred to ‘a couple of niggles’ but didn’t allude to any other major concerns.

