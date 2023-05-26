News

Official Newcastle United injury update for Chelsea – Eight ruled out minimum

Friday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Chelsea on Sunday night.

A match that everybody connected to Newcastle United can simply enjoy.

Eddie Howe and his players having already guaranteed Champions League football next season.

For Brighton, it would appear that only a win would keep their faint chances of top four alive.

Eddie Howe preparing for Sunday’s game and bringing this official Newcastle United injury update ahead of the match:

“I don’t think we’ve got anyone left to rest!

“The end of the season has come at a good time for us because we would have been really stretched.

“Joelinton and Manquillo will miss the game and we also have the other injuries.

“We’re stretched but it will give us the chance to have a look at one or two other things.”

The official Newcastle United injury update from Eddie Howe, appears to make it a minimum of at least these eight players not involved:

Joelinton

Javier Manquillo

Joe Willock (Hamstring injury)

Nick Pope (Had operation on finger)

Jamaal Lascelles (Already ruled out for season)

Emil Krafth (Already ruled out for season)

Matt Ritchie (Already ruled out for season)

Ryan Fraser (Already ruled out for season – Training with Under 21s)

