Official Newcastle United injury update for Brighton – Four ruled out and one doubt

Wednesday morning has seen an official Newcastle United injury update delivered.

NUFC up against Brighton on Thursday night.

A massive match that could play a key role in deciding the final Premier League top four.

Victory would ensure Newcastle United remain third in the table and put them on the brink of ensuring top four, knowing that a win against Leicester would guarantee Champions League football, regardless of results for other clubs.

For Brighton, it would appear that only a win would keep their faint chances of top four alive.

Eddie Howe preparing for tomorrow night’s game and bringing this official Newcastle United injury update ahead of the match:

“I think that we are quite clear on the Sean Longstaff injury.

“It is just how long it takes to heal.

“Sean Longstaff made good progress yesterday, so let’s see how he feels today…

“But he won’t be part of this [Brighton] game.

“Jacob Murphy is probably the only other doubt we have.”

So Sean Longstaff to miss again, whilst Jacob Murphy was left out on Saturday and not risked from the bench, due to a groin issue.

Based on what Eddie Howe is saying, I think a major doubt on Murphy starting against Brighton, with a place on the bench at best.

So that makes it one major doubt and four first team squad members definitely ruled out, with as well as Sean Longstaff not involved against Brighton, the trio of Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth and Matt Ritchie are missing as well.

Whilst those last three won’t be seen again this season for sure, hopefully Sean Longstaff can play some part in one or both of the final two matches.

Ryan Fraser is available but Eddie Howe having made the decision to banish him to training with the Under 21s for the rest of the season.

