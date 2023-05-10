News

Official new Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Leeds availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Leeds at Elland Road.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Thursday’s training and the following 17 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Those not seen…

Ryan Fraser training with the under 21s still, whilst Emil Krafth not expected back until next season, with Jamaal Lascelles also out for the rest of the season with a calf injury.

Obviously interested to see whether Sean Longstaff could be seen. After Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe said that as a precaution, the midfielder was going to see another specialist on Tuesday (yesterday), as the club wanted to make sure that Longstaff only has a badly bruised foot, rather than a broken bone and/or anything else that was more serious and season ending. No official word today from the club but across the media there has been claims of a positive outcome and the NUFC player hopefully set to be available again this season. However, no sign of him in these official Newcastle United training images.

As always, there could of course be a number of innocent reasons for players not included in the images, including the club / Eddie Howe not wanting to give the opposition a perfect idea of who is available.

However, just for the record, we also couldn’t see Harrison Ashby, Dan Burn, Matt Ritchie, Loris Karius, Javier Manquillo, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie in Wednesday’s released training images.

A likely explanation for some of those absences from the images, is those players who haven’t been getting much (if any) game time will probably have been playing in this afternoon’s reserve team friendly at the training ground. No official mention on any of the NUFC official social media but Hibernian report that they sent a team down to play a Newcastle United eleven at 2pm today at the training ground, with NUFC winning that friendly 3-1.

