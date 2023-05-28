News

Official new Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Chelsea availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Saturday morning’s training and the following 17 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Harrison Ashley, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Jamal Lewis, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson

Those not seen…

Ryan Fraser training with the under 21s still, whilst Emil Krafth not back until next season, with Jamaal Lascelles also out with a calf injury, Matt Ritchie also not involved today..

Joelinton, Nick Pope, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo are also set to be missing at Chelsea and no surprise they were also missing from the Saturday morning Newcastle United training images.

As always, there could of course be a number of innocent reasons for other players not to have been included in the images, including the club / Eddie Howe not wanting to give the opposition a perfect idea of who is available.

However, just for the record, we also couldn’t see Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie in Saturday’s released Newcastle United training images.

