Official new Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Brighton availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Thursday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Brighton at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Tuesday’s training and the following 13 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock

Those not seen…

Ryan Fraser training with the under 21s still, whilst Emil Krafth not expected back until next season, with Jamaal Lascelles also out for the rest of the season with a calf injury, Matt Ritchie also ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Obviously interested to see whether Sean Longstaff could be seen but still no sign.

As always, there could of course be a number of innocent reasons for players not included in the images, including the club / Eddie Howe not wanting to give the opposition a perfect idea of who is available.

However, just for the record, we also couldn’t see Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Harrison Ashby, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Loris Karius, Javier Manquillo and Mark Gillespie in Tuesday’s released training images.