News

Official new Newcastle United training update gives these clues for Arsenal availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Sunday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Arsenal.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Thursday’s training and the following 18 first team players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Harrison Ashby, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Jamal Lewis, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

Those not seen…

The two players that no doubt most Newcastle fans would have looked for in these photos from Thursday’s training session, would have been Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin. Early this week The Telegraph claimed in an exclusive that both would be able to fully train this week after shaking off their respective injuries. However, no sign of them in the club photos, either simply not training or Eddie Howe deliberately hiding the fact that they are training…

Ryan Fraser training with the under 21s still, whilst Emil Krafth not expected back until next season, with Jamaal Lascelles also believed to be out for the rest of the season after having picked up a calf injury last week.

However, just for the record, we also couldn’t see Elliot Anderson, Matt Ritchie, Sven Botman, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie in Thursday’s released training images.

