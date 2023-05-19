Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Well worth a watch

A great result, Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 at St James’ Park.

The performance more than matched the scoreline.

Three points of course, what it was all about, but to do it in this style…

Newcastle United taking the game to Brighton.

From the very first whistle Eddie Howe had his team on the case, pressing high on the visitors.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to seeing more Match Cam footage of other future wins this season in the remaining games…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

