Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Well worth a watch

A defining result, Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 at St James’ Park.

One point of course, was what it was all about.

A win would have been nice but nobody really cared at the final whistle.

The platform had been set up with nine wins and a draw in the previous twelve matches.

All that was needed, an extra point to get Newcastle United across the Champions League line.

To bring about the culmination of a superb season, almost ten months worth of inspiration and perspiration.

A game that Eddie Howe’s side absolutely dominated but just couldn’t convert the performance into goals.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to seeing hopefully one more Match Cam footage of a win this season in the remaining match at Chelsea…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

