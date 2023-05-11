News

Official Leeds injury update on Thursday afternoon : Sam Allardyce names 4 players to miss Newcastle game

There has been an official Leeds injury update on Thursday afternoon.

Sam Allardyce giving news of the availability for this Newcastle United match.

Saturday afternoon seeing the clubs that are second bottom and third top meeting, as we get to the business end of the season.

Sam Allardyce starting his press conference with a list of Leeds players who will definitely be unavailable.

The new / temporary Leeds boss saying that Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

Tyler Adams – The USMNT international midfielder will be missing with a thigh injury.

Luis Sinisterra – An international winger for Colombia, he misses out with an ankle injury.

Liam Cooper – The central defender once again will be missing.

Stuart Dallas – The 32 year old defender has a thigh injury that will keep him out of Saturday’s match.

Leeds United fighting for their lives, only three matches to save their Premier League status.

Starting with this game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

