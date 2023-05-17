News

Official Brighton injury update on Wednesday : 7 players ruled out and 2 doubts for Newcastle match

There has been an official Brighton injury update on Wednesday afternoon.

Roberto De Zerbi giving news of the availability for this Newcastle United match.

Thursday night seeing the clubs that are third and sixth top, as we get to the very business end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi at his press conference with a list of Brighton players who will definitely be unavailable.

These six won’t be facing Newcastle United:

Adam Lallana (knee)

Solly March (hamstring)

Adam Webster (unspecified)

Jakub Moder (knee)

Joel Veltman (hamstring)

Jeremy Sarmiento (foot)

Robert Sanchez (unspecified)

Roberto De Zerbi:

“No Veltman, no Webster, no March and no Sanchez.

“We have the same squad as Arsenal more or less.

“We have to think very well in terms of the first eleven and the condition of the players…

“We can’t lose any more players for the last four games…

“Solly injured and he can’t play.

“With Robert we spoke before the Arsenal game we decided the best solution was to stay home.”

As well as the seven who definitely who won’t be included in the matchday squad, Brighton also have two other doubts when it comes to whether they will be considered for the starting eleven. Julio Enciso after limping off against Arsenal and Facundo Buonanotte, who will also be assessed after the Brighton boss made clear he had only been fit to make the bench at the Arsenal game.

Roberto De Zerbi has also spoken about his team’s next opponents ahead of Thursday night and his footballing philosophy:

“We have to forget that we won at Arsenal, otherwise we will one hundred per cent lose to Newcastle.

“We have 58 points, which is not enough to qualify for the Europa League.

“We have another four tough games left and we have to fight to reach our target.

“We want to become a bigger team in the future than we are now.

“My job is to improve the players and to dream.

“I always want to reach the impossible target… and set a bigger target.

“I can decide how I lose, not how I can win.

“I want to lose playing this style.

“I want to lose playing with this courage, trying to command the play, command the game.

“Sometimes you can lose but it’s my style… and the players are with me.

“They believe in my idea.”

