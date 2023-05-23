Match Reports

Nothing was going to stand in our way

So, it all comes down to this. Sort of.

There have been a few emotionally charged, anxiety-riddled periods this season as life felt like a drawn-out distraction to the next United game, but tonight was set up to be the climax of it all.

The magnificent win against Brighton had pushed us close to the brink, with Villa’s excellent performance at Anfield then unlucky to only yield a point. This meant Liverpool needed serious snookers, with United requiring a mere point to blast away any lingering hope the red scousers might have of mugging us for a Champions League place. But surely we were aiming for more than a point as Leicester, second bottom and a shadow of their former selves, rolled into town for the second big night under the lights in five days.

I was a few pints deep ahead of the game but even without this bonus I’d have felt a bit moved by the pre match display, with stunning tifos at either end forming Newcastle badges while the entire East Stand displayed an enormous banner of Eddie and the players. St James’ Park was up for it and nothing could stand in our way.

Except maybe ten Leicester players behind the ball. I’m going to give Dean Smith the benefit of the doubt and suggest he planned to frustrate Newcastle before trying to nick the win on the break late on, because if they go down by a couple of points on Sunday this shameless attempt at merely not losing could well come back to bite them.

The narrative could have been quite different had it not been for a bit of refereeing leniency early on, as Bruno went in with a crazy, studs up tackle into the knee of Soumare that could have been a leg breaker if he’d followed through. He had to walk the tightrope of a very early yellow but things could have been much worse.

The presence of Jonny Evans, missing for much of this season, seemed to add a bit of steel to the Foxes back line, and United’s probing attacks regularly petered out in the face of two lines of defence.

This in spite of Evans being paired with Wout Faes, who I’m sure at one point went around persistently stepping on a series of discarded rakes. Absolutely nowt like Coloccini.

The best chance of the first half saw Trippier’s deep free kick look for Burn at the back post. BDB managed to squeeze the ball past the flapping Iversen and Wilson hit the post from a couple of yards, before seeing his follow up headed off the line. Not to be outdone, Almiron then smashed a vicious shot off the other post from Schar’s knock down, with Isak blazing the follow up well over.

Half time saw the party mood get started, as Jamie Reuben turned in an impressive performance in thumping the underwhelming Mehrdad Ghodoussi at the daft half time game.

A surprising third contender turned up in Yassar Al-Rumayyan, whose appearance on Tyneside hadn’t been announced, although the efforts he attempted in his loafers were understandably bad.

Not sure what Mehrdad’s excuse was mind. The chairman’s presence could only be a good thing, as transfer business for the challenge ahead will surely have been on the agenda.

Second half seemed to bring more of the same, as Iversen saved a wicked Isak shot from the edge of the box, then we almost repeated the trick of scoring from a corner, but only with the help of the opposition defence. Sideshow Wout headed Trippier’s corner towards the back post, where Bruno seemed to get in a panic about running into the post, heading the ball against the upright with the goal open from all of a yard. You got the feeling a goal wasn’t coming here.

It might add credence to the argument that Leicester were after a smash and grab that they chose to bring on the suspiciously benched Barnes and Maddison for the closing stages. Maddison might have had conflicting feelings about damaging the Champions League prospects of a much rumoured potential destination, but he didn’t show them as he very nearly created a sickening winner for Leicester. A dangerous cross was sent goalwards by Castagne, but Nick Pope produced a fine save having been an observer for the entire evening up to that point. Schar booted it clear and everyone decided a point would do nicely thanks.

The dull scoreline was irrelevant as the whistle was greeted with scenes of jubilation all round. The entire squad, back room team and board did a round of the pitch with kids running round booting balls in the Gallowgate goal (at least someone eventually notched, well played Almiron Jr) and one giant squad picture in front of the Gallowgate to bring the curtain down. The night for me went fuzzy in the Bigg Market a few hours later and I don’t feel too fresh writing this, I can tell you that for nowt and sixpence.

This felt like so unlikely for so long and I’m going to go out on a limb here and say this is the best season I’ve seen here. There were magnificent top four finishes under Keegan and Robson, but none represented quite such a rapid turnaround. The fact that this season combined league success with a cup run is, in my life, pretty much unprecedented, as the knockouts have seemingly always disappointed in years of strong performances in the Premier League.

Al-Rumayyan made a beeline for Eddie Howe in the celebrations and we now approach a critical point in the club’s history where the chairman has a key part to play. This success needs to be capitalised on to allow the club to compete domestically and in Europe next year, with the Champions League offering more breathing room against the dreaded FFP. Of course the rumours have started already and will only grow bigger and louder as we approach the opening of the transfer window.

After what went before it feels brilliant to know the manager will be backed, and even better to know that we have competent people involved in pulling together the right squad to kick on from next year. Of course, the usual bores will be lining up to tell you how Newcastle can’t hope to compete like this next year but I’m going on record here as saying that if 4-5 transfer targets are secured, Eddie can get this team challenging for the title next season.

There are plenty of people out there who deserve our respect and gratitude for their contribution.

Kieran Trippier, who started it all by coming here when we sat deep in relegation bother, will always be the face of this renaissance. Bruno and Botman, class acts who joined us in the face of attention from elsewhere. The incredible force that is Joelinton, unrecognisable from the wasted striker under Bruce, reborn in the same way as Schar, Murphy, Almiron and Longstaff, representing the Geordies in this stellar team.

But at the centre of it all is the manager, building this side that has reconnected with the city and given it it’s pride back.

This is unquestionably Eddie’s team, moulded to his values and representing Newcastle in the face of so much saltiness and bile from external sources. A siege mentality is being fostered here and it’ll be needed as we upset more and more characters next year. If there is a wobble along the way, which well there might be, I know the manager can count on the backing of the fans. The job he has done here is astounding and I only hope this is merely the beginning of a long dynasty.

Job done, with a hell of a lot to look forward to. Now, altogether everyone: “Ils sont les meilleurs…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

