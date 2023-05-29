Opinion

Noel Gallagher names his end of season alternative end of season awards – Man City AND Newcastle dominate

Noel Gallagher has been celebrating.

His club Manchester City lifting the Premier League title yet again, with the possibility of also adding the Champions League and FA Cup in these next 12 days.

Looking back at what has happened this season, Noel Gallagher now coming up with his own personal alternative end of season awards…

Noel Gallagher speaking to Talksport:

“I am Noel Gallagher, these are my alternative end of season awards.

“The most improved team has to go to Newcastle.

“Nobody really expected them to get as far as they have got, good luck to them.

“Overachieving team of the season? Errrr, that has also got to go to Newcastle I’d say. Yes, they’ve had a great season.

“Worst transfer? That fella who signed for Liverpool and was going to destroy Haaland and all the records, what’s his name… Nunez, Darwin Nunez.

“Moment of the season? In Premier League terms, when we [Man City] battered Arsenal at the Etihad, personal moment of the season is when we battered Real Madrid at the Etihad, never seen anything like it.

“Best defensive player of the season? Nathan Ake. He has been brilliant for us and very surprisingly so as well.

“Best manager of the season? You’ve got to give it to Eddie Howe, he has just done wonders at Newcastle

“Best young player? Haaland.

“Player of season? Also Haaland.

“Guaranteed a manager or player would stay at Man City for life? If Pep Guardiola did that, I would give up one of my children.”

