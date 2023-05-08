Opinion

No plan survives first contact with the enemy

Helmuth van Moltke knew his stuff.

He could have, after a fashion, perfectly summed up Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 and what we all watched.

If you are wondering which Bundesliga club you recognise that name from, you are mistaken.

Helmuth van Moltke was a Prussian military commander in the 1800s and he came out with this phrase, that ‘No plan survives first contact with the enemy.’

Football isn’t war but the comparisons in this instance are compelling.

When Helmuth came out with this about 19th century warfare, what he was pointing to was that you can plan all you like BUT then you have the massive variable of what the enemy / opposition then do.

You have planned one thing but the enemy do something very different, so the battlefield, or football pitch, then has a very different look and unexpected challenges to counter.

Could General Edward Howe have set up, planned, any better?

Well I think fair to say that the team and formation he put out, would have been the one that the vast majority of fans would agree with. Personally, I wouldn’t have started with both Wilson and Isak. Not because I thought they were a negative yesterday when on the pitch together, rather that it then leaves us with no big alternative plan. This recent run of games / wins had been seriously underpinned at times by the difficulties the enemy (opposition…) General had when dealing with Newcastle changing mid-game to an Isak and Wilson double threat.

I think against Arsenal, if Newcastle had been a goal down with only one of the strikers, almost certainly Isak, on the pitch. Then changing at half-time, or shortly after, to Wilson through the middle and Isak out wide, would have caused Arteta and his troops far more problems than having an hour’s notice (after the teams announced) setting up from the start against that threat.

This problem was compounded by the fact that Eddie Howe couldn’t bring his other big potential game changer, Allan Saint-Maximin, on any earlier.

After five weeks out with a hamstring problem and only a couple of training sessions, I don’t think the NUFC Head Coach could have considered putting ASM on much earlier, I think if he had been physically fine then he 100% would have done. So instead of ASM introduced at 1-0 down and 30-40 minutes on the clock, it was 2-0 down and 12 minutes remaining.

When it comes to the theory / truism of ‘No plan survives first contact with the enemy’ then you don’t in football have just the opposition manager and players to consider, we also have to include the match officials when it comes to how the ‘enemy’ will react.

As I think we are all agreed, Liverpool have profited to an incredible degree this season, especially recently, from referee / VAR decisions. Having seen replays I can kind of agree, only on balance, to the Newcastle penalty getting chalked off. However, in a different match / battle, if Liverpool had been awarded it, then you just know it wouldn’t have been overturned. Similarly, last night Lindelof gave away a clear penalty when his arm moved to make contact with the ball yet somehow neither the referee nor VAR were willing to give it. Thankfully on this occasion Man Utd still lost and weren’t saved by this shocker of a decision.

Taking the battlefield comparisons further, big moments will decide the eventual winner, things that set in motion the route to eventual victory.

Newcastle United hit the post seconds into the match, that would have sent this match / battle in a very different direction if the ball had been inches to the right and hit net rather than post with Ramsdale nowhere near it.

As for then the penalty incident that swiftly followed, this was actually a double whammy that hit Newcastle United.

Not only was the spot-kick not given, the significant VAR delay that was apparently needed to decide on the ‘clear and obvious’ on-pitch error, also meant that an Arsenal side who Newcastle had had on the ropes, were given valuable minutes to clear their heads and regroup. Newcastle United the opposite, they’d had all the momentum and the delay punctured that, plus whilst Arsenal got their heads right, NUFC lost theirs a little bit.

Bruno gave away a daft / cheap free-kick and then inexplicably the team lost total focus when as a cross was cleared out some 30 yards from goal, the Newcastle players were all so deep and nobody quick enough to be getting out and blocking Odegaard’s shot.

There then followed a moment where the enemy perfectly execute the moment and everything goes wrong for your own side. The failure to get out quick enough, Joelinton trying but nowhere near close enough, with that then compounded by Botman running across Pope’s line of vision and the shot perfectly heading between his legs and unerringly right into the bottom corner, impossible for the Newcastle keeper to save. If Botman makes contact, or Pope has perfect sight of it, then very likely it wouldn’t have ended up in the net.

It did though.

Fourteen minutes and suddenly Newcastle United a goal behind when they had started so well and so so unlucky not to be ahead.

The reality is that this was a fatal blow in the battle, even if we didn’t register it as such at the time.

Those first 14 minutes seeing Arsenal totally carrying the fortunes of war and the good luck (for Arsenal) and bad luck (for Newcastle) deciding the match at that point.

If it had been Newcastle United ahead and Arsenal chasing the game, then I absolutely confident that General Howe would have been celebrating a ninth victory in ten games, with NUFC picking the Gunners apart and scoring further goals, as the visitors chased the game. Instead it was the opposite.

For Eddie Howe and his troops, a battle lost, but play / fight like this again, when up against the likes of Leeds and Leicester, then Newcastle United will still most definitely be winning this war and qualifying for the Champions League.

