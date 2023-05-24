News

Nick Pope goes public with when he will return to action after having surgery

News broke early on Wednesday that Nick Pope had undergone surgery.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper having started all 37 Premier League matches this season but now missing Chelsea on Sunday.

Nick Pope later interviewed (see below) and revealing when he is scheduled to return to action and explains exactly why he needed surgery.

Nick Pope speaking to BBC Newcastle – 24 May 2023:

Interviewer:

“Your arm is in a sling, fingers is it, what’s the deal?”

Nick Pope:

“Just a finger, something that has needed doing for a few months really.

“Something that I am pleased to get sorted.

“I will be back for pre-season.

“So timing has worked out well.”

Interviewer:

“It wasn’t that save against Leicester was it, the one that kept it at nil-nil?”

Nick Pope:

“No, as I say, I have had it for a couple of months.

“Just something that has been lingering and lingering, so it is nice to get it sorted.

“Everything went really well.

“So all positive stuff.”

Interviewer:

“Have you got any timeframe on it[the recovery]?”

Nick Pope:

“I think just pre-season we are looking at.

“So you have good recovery time over the summer.

“I’m pleased to be able to do it in this time in the off-season, get some strength back into it.

“Get the bone healed.”

Great to hear that Nick Pope will be back in time for the start of pre-season, all being well.

I take it that if Newcastle United hadn’t sealed top four on Monday night, then surgery would have been delayed until after the game at Stamford Bridge.

