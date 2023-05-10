News

Newcastle v Sunderland derbies – After 7 years gap now still ‘hope’ of them returning

Are you missing the Newcastle v Sunderland derbies?

Do you want them back?

The last of the Newcastle v Sunderland derbies was on 20 March 2016, a late Aleksandar Mitrovic goal giving a final 1-1 scoreline at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United were relegated and Sunderland stayed up, just.

The Mackems didn’t laugh for long though, as the Geordies passed them one year later, Sunderland swapping places.

Much amusement on Tyneside ever since. As Sunderland completed the remarkable feat of finishing rock bottom in the 2016/17 Premier League season AND rock bottom in the 2017/18 Championship season.

Sunderland fans can quite rightly boast that Newcastle United have never managed anything quite so dramatic, a bit like jumping out of a plane without a parachute.

With their eventual crawl back into the second tier, this current season did at least make it mathematically possible that 2023/24 could see the return of Newcastle v Sunderland derbies in the top tier.

As the season progressed, it became clear there were three levels in the second tier.

Burnley were by a massive distance the best in the division, then Sheffield United with a similar difference in quality to those below.

Then the rest.

I suppose you can say that Luton and Middlesbrough were a little bit better than those below them. However, only eight points eventually separated Coventry in fifth and Norwich in thirteenth (bottom half of the table).

This is how the final 2022/23 Championship table looked:

Well, the Mackems fluked it on the very final day, Millwall only needing to win at home and be sure of a play-off spot, but managing to lose at home to Blackburn despite taking the lead.

The Mackems creeping through the back door to ensure the ‘hope’ of the return of Newcastle v Sunderland derbies remains alive.

Looking at the record books, you have to go back to a period that included the Second World War, to find a longer gap than the current one without Newcastle v Sunderland derbies. That gap lasted from March 1934 to October 1948, fully fourteen years.

I think that whichever club comes up via the play-offs this year will be really up against it.

As I said, Burnley streets ahead of the rest and then Sheffield United also significantly above the others.

The promotion play-offs are:

Sunderland v Luton – Saturday 13 May 5,30pm

Coventry v Middlesbrough – Sunday 14 May 12pm

Luton v Sunderland – Tuesday 16 May 8pm

Middlesbrough v Coventry – Wednesday 17 May 8pm

Wembley play-off final – Saturday 27 May 4.45pm

If it ended up as Middlesbrough v Sunderland at Wembley, it could be an ‘interesting’ weekend in London, especially with Newcastle at Chelsea on Sunday 28 May, a 4.30pm kick-off (as are all Premier League fixtures on that final day of the season).

So, are you looking forward to the potential return of the Newcastle v Sunderland derbies? Or would you rather delay them for another 7+ years?

