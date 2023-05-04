Opinion

Newcastle United would be the lucky Trotters

One of the most uplifting episodes of any British sitcom, was when Del and Rodney became millionaires in Only Fools and Horses.

They had a Harrison watch that had been lying in their garage and when they auctioned it off, all of their dreams looked set to come true.

A poignant scene was when the two stunned brothers went back to the Nags Head and as they walked in to utter silence, bar manager Mike started a lone handclap.

Others soon joined in and the ice was broken.

The last to join in was Boycie but he eventually begrudgingly participated, even though it was obviously paining him to do so.

In comparison, when having a footballing windfall, Newcastle United would be the lucky Trotters.

Most folk in the EPL are slowly getting used to having the Saudi Arabia PIF at NUFC and we are recieving a few plaudits and pats on the back.

However, down in the EFL it is an entirely different scenario for one particular club.

Yes, there is no need to even think twice about which club would play the part of Boycie.

There is similarly no love lost when it comes to happenings on the Tyne and on the Wear.

The bitterness and desperation shown by some mackems since the Newcastle United takeover, has made things even better than I thought they ever would be.

The outright jealousy and hypocrisy shown towards us, has outweighed anything that even the Septic Six have ever come out with.Whenever any of our Premier League rivals have a little whinge (like Christian Purslow of Aston Villa recently did), the most gullible of the mackems just suck it up.

As I have said before, they have been having a China Crisis for the last eighteen months with all of their ‘Wishful Thinking’.

Having someone called ‘Christian’ building their slim hopes up (that the Saudis will be forced to leave Newcastle United) is ironic, considering China Crisis had another hit of the same name.

The reason I revel in the mackems despair with what has happened at Newcastle United, is because what we Geordies had to endure for fourteen years under the FCB.

I watched them rejoice whenever a Keegan or a Hughton was replaced with a ‘yes man’ like a Kinnear or a Pardew.

When I was boycotting matches, I used to work with mackems who were taking the p… and had “We love Mike Ashley” written on their hard hats and welding screens.

Well I wouldn’t think they love ‘Kind Mike’ anymore, after he handed the rusty old keys to St James’ Park over to Amanda Staveley, the Reubens and of course Yasir Al Rumayyan of the Saudi PIF.

As the Magpies soar in the Premier League, we are expecting more good news with the impending announcement of a lucrative new shirt sponsor.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Champions League football is heading to Tyneside once again, which will mean more revenue and more money to spend on top players.

I know that a small number of the regular Mag readers would like to see the mackems back in the Premier League but I can never fathom out why?

It has always been a mystery to me how anybody could wish them to have any success at all and I would like to see them as low down the leagues as possible.

I could never understand older blokes years ago telling me that they used to watch Newcastle United one week and Sunderland the next.

What would be the point of that?

Most of these fellas turned out to be closet mackems anyway as it happens.

As I have already said, I absolutely and immensely enjoy their abject misery, and I’d be happy if it goes on for a lot, lot longer.

