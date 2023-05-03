News

Newcastle United surprise star make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with yet another victory, the win against Southampton making it eight wins in their last nine matches for NUFC. The relegation threatened side defeated 3-1 after a first half scare.

Well, Whoscored have included one player from that game on Sunday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Kieran Trippier included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this midweek…

Newcastle v Southampton Whoscored ratings:

Kieran Trippier (7.5) played well on Sunday BUT Alexander Isak (8.5) and supersub Callum Wilson (8.7) playing even better. However, whilst Trippier was the best in the Premier League in his position (according to the Whoscored ratings), the Brighton players in the same positions exceeded the Isak and Wilson ratings, as they won 6-0 against Wolves.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

