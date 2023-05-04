News

Newcastle United stars nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

The April 2023 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including two Newcastle United strikes, from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy (THAT Alexander Isak assist at Everton!).

Premier League official announcement – 4 May 2023:

Eight magnificent strikes in April have been shortlisted for the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help to choose the winner.

Watch the goals in the video above and pick your favourite by voting here before 12:00 BST on Monday 8 May.

The winner will be chosen by the supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Marcus Tavernier (BOU 2-1 FUL) 1 Apr

Michael Keane (EVE 1-1 TOT) 3 Apr

Son Heung-min (TOT 2-1 BHA) 8 Apr

Matheus Nunes (WOL 1-0 CHE) 8 Apr

Erling Haaland (SOU 1-4 MCI)* 8 Apr

Julio Enciso (CHE 1-2 BHA) 15 Apr

Callum Wilson (EVE 1-4 NEW)* 27 Apr

Jacob Murphy (EVE 1-4 NEW) 27 Apr

*second goal of match

(Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have also been nominated for the April 2023 Player of the month. Go HERE for details of how to vote for them on that award as well. Whilst Eddie Howe as been nominated for manager of the month – details on how to vote for that are HERE)

