Newcastle United stars make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the weekend round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with the result that guarantees Champions League football next season.

Well, Whoscored have included two player from that game on Monday night.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position.

As for how every NUFC player rated this midweek…

Newcastle v Leicester Whoscored ratings:

Bruno Guimaraes (7.1) the highest rated Newcastle player, of those that didn’t make the Whoscored Premier League team of the week.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

