Newcastle United stars make ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the season

A lot of contenders for Premier League team of the season.

The 2022/23 campaign now at an end and all 380 matches played out.

When it comes to teams / squads that might have produced contenders, did Newcastle United have any pushing for a place?

Well, Whoscored have included two Newcastle United stars.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their 2022/23 Premier League team of the season, the full eleven shown below:

Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar making the cut in their respective positions.

