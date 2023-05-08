News

Newcastle United star wins April Premier League goal of the month accolade

Some great contenders when it came to Premier League goal of the month for April 2023.

However, one goal undoubtedly standing out.

Match of The Day asking football fans to pick the best strike for April 2023 from eight contenders.

This is how the voting ended for Premier League goal of the month – April 2023:

Michael Keane – Everton v Tottenham – Monday 3 April 8%

Son Heung-min – Tottenham v Brighton – Saturday 8 April 10%

Matheus Nunes – Wolves v Chelsea – Saturday 8 April 20%

Erling Haaland – Southampton v Man City – Saturday 8 April 10%

Julio Enciso – Chelsea v Brighton – Saturday 15 April 14%

Jacob Murphy – Everton v Newcastle – Thursday 27 April 21%

Pascal Gross – Brighton v Wolves – Saturday 29 April 10%

Julian Alvarez – Fulham v Man City – Sunday 30 April 7%

As you can see, that Jacob Murphy strike at Goodison Park winning the award.

The Newcastle United winger scoring Newcastle’s fourth goal from around a yard out!

The official Match of The Day Twitter account perfectly summing it up:

‘Jacob Murphy is your April Goal of the Month winner!

Though he might have Alexander Isak to thank for this one.’

This goal was of course all about the outrageous Alexander Isak skill that made it.

