Newcastle United star undergoes surgery – Misses Chelsea after having been an ever present

After 37 Premier League starts in a row since signing for Newcastle United Nick Pope is set to be missing on Sunday.

The Times report he is ruled out of the Chelsea match.

The newspaper report on Wednesday saying Nick Pope has had surgery to his hand following Newcastle United confirming themselves as finishing top four.

With perfect timing, Nick Pope having pretty much his first touch of the game AND his final touch of the season, when saving that late Castagne shot on Monday night.

The surgery means that Nick Pope is also expected to miss England’s upcoming games with Malta and North Macedonia.

Martin Dubravka will no doubt be the favourite to step in and start his first Premier League match of the season for Newcastle United.

The surgery no doubt happening this midweek to give Nick Pope the longest possible recovery time, before preparations kick off for the 2023/24 season.

