Newcastle United star gets call from England Under 21s for camp ahead of Euros

The latest England Under 21s squad has been announced.

An England Under 21s European Championships training camp in June, with the Young Lions together June 7-10 at St. George’s Park in preparation for the tournament in Romania and Georgia later that month.

Included in the England Under 21s squad announced today is Anthony Gordon.

England have been drawn in a group at the Euros alongside the Czech Republic, Germany and Israel, playing those three opponents in Georgia over the course of six days.

England will be looking to win the tournament for the third time in their history but for the first since 1984.

The squad for the finals will be named on Wednesday 14 June.

England U21 training camp squad:

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Trafford (Manchester City), Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Levi Colwill (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Lewis Hall (Chelsea), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), James Garner (Everton), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), James McAtee (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

