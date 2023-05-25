Opinion

Newcastle United ruthless – I love this lack of sentimentality

Newcastle United finally wrap up an eventful season on Sunday.

All that remains to be decided on the pitch now is whether the club ends up third or fourth in the table.

One person who won’t play any part against Chelsea on the pitch is Nick Pope.

A bit of a shame really, as along with Kieran Trippier, they have been the only two Newcastle United players to start all of the 37 Premier League games so far.

The thing is, there was nothing stopping Nick Pope starting on Sunday and making it a full set along with his England teammate.

What did stop it happening is this.

I love this lack of sentimentality – Newcastle United so ruthless in the extreme.

Nick Pope has had surgery on a finger and that is what has prevented him making it a full PL season of starts.

In an interview on Wednesday, the NUFC goalkeeper made clear this operation wasn’t urgent. It was something that has needed doing for the last few months and it had been finally operated on.

The operation on Tuesday, whereas they had only needed to wait another six days and he could have played the 38th match.

Nick Pope would undoubtedly have done so if Newcastle United had still needed anything at Stamford Bridge BUT no, mission accomplished on Monday against Leicester, you are in surgery on Tuesday.

For Newcastle United, they only see this as a case of otherwise, it would have been six days less of recovery time available.

Nick Pope saying yesterday that if his recovery goes as planned / scheduled, he will be available when pre-season training starts.

That is all that matters.

Nick Pope also having to sacrifice an important England get together next month, where surely he would have had a great chance of getting an opportunity, having shown himself clearly the top performing English goalkeeper this season.

No, Newcastle United is what is important.

I am not saying that Eddie Howe and others at Newcastle United are telling players at times they can’t join up with their countries.

However, I think they are absolutely spelling out to them what the realities are, Newcastle United needs to come first wherever possible.

We have seen a fair few examples this season of NUFC players ending up not going away with their countries, the national coaches not impressed.

Sven Botman was named in the September 2022 Dutch Under 21 squad as normal but turned around and told them he had to prioritise Newcastle United. He felt he had to stay and train with Eddie Howe and the NUFC squad, having been named as a sub in three of the opening seven Premier League matches.

When Newcastle United kicked off again on 1 October 2022, Sven Botman as in the team and NUFC won 4-1 at Fulham. The Dutch defender has started every single PL game since then.

Playing for their countries is of course something you want Newcastle United players to be doing, especially in World Cups and Euros.

However, I think that as with all aspects of how he operates, Eddie Howe is very much an iron fist in a velvet glove, which I think was the same with Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

All three of them lovely people, very amiable, BUT when necessary, telling players this is what the score is.

Quite clearly, this Newcastle United team / squad have VERY much bought into this, though maybe with just that one exception that proves my claims even more.

Don’t cross Eddie Howe, or you face the consequence.

This is somebody who is clearly completely devoted to the job AND expects the same from everybody else.

This is real leadership.

Leading by example.

Not like that shameless disgrace who gave himself and the players an embarrassing number of days off work, even when Newcastle United were seriously struggling.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, in this new era, quite obviously made for each other.

