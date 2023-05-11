Transfer Market

Newcastle United represented at Milan Champions League semi with interest in summer signing – Report

Italian media have reported that Newcastle United were represented in Milan on Wednesday night, as AC and Inter played out the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The report says that this is the latest step in ongoing interest in Fikayo Tomori, ahead of the summer transfer window.

With FCInterNews reporting, Newcastle United scouting the England international ahead of a potential transfer offer / move ahead of next season.

Fikayo Tomori is the right kind of age (25) to fit the current template of recruitment, the big money having been spent so far on a then 24 year old (Bruno), two 22 year olds (Botman and Isak) and a 21 year old (Gordon).

The defender is right footed but comfortable with either foot and can obviously play both centre-back positions.

It seems inevitable that Newcastle United will buy at least one central defender in the summer, with currently Schar and Botman first choice and Dan Burn as cover, currently though first choice left-back! Jamaal Lascelles expected to move on this summer, especially with Eddie Howe wanting to play football from the back, not Lascelles’ strength.

Fikayo Tomori is one of countless similar Chelsea stories, coming through the ranks, sent out on loans, given minimal (15) starts in the Premier League, before eventually sold off. Summer of 2021 seeing the then 24 year old move for £25m to AC Milan.

Despite having impressed in Italy and helping AC Milan to win Serie A last season and then starring for them in the Champions League run to the semi-finals this season, it has made zero difference to his international ambitions.

Only three appearances for England so far and one start, with only 36 minutes in competitive matches with two brief sub appearances.

Set to turn 26 during next season, no surprise if Fikayo Tomori sees a return to the Premier League as an essential if he is to stand a chance of playing in next summer’s Euros.

It must be galling for somebody like him playing well week in week out for his club, only to then have the likes of Harry Maguire getting game after game for England, even though he is just a squad player at Man U.

AC Milan are currently fifth in Serie A and struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Needless to say, Newcastle United ensuring they finish top four this season will be a massive plus, when it comes to trying to attract more quality players, whether that is Fikayo Tomori or whoever.

