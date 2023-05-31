Opinion

Newcastle United raiding the relegated

Every year I write this Newcastle United article.

It felt more apt during the dark ages but there is always quality to be had from the sides going down. Just because a team is relegated, it doesn’t make every player from that team terrible.

Players that have been relegated have gone to other teams and won trophies, played in World Cups and European Championships. There is always talent to be found and, quite often, decent value. A prime example being our very own Nick Pope this season.

The one player I would have loved to sign from the sides that just stayed up is Brennan Johnson at Forest. He’s young, talented and rapid. This season he was clocked even quicker than Gordon and Mudryk. Comfortable with either foot and with an eye for goal, I think he could be a natural successor to Almiron on our right wing. Who knows, maybe we’ll go for him anyway, but from the pool I can select, here are my choices.

Southampton were a mess this season but a lot of that is down to their board level strategy. They spent a load of money and brought in lots of players but the vast majority had zero Premier League experience. They have some promising players but they’re likely to lose most of them now.

If they could keep their squad together, I have no doubt they would bounce back up and be a lot more competitive in the Premier League once their raw talents had gelled and gained some experience. Despite finishing rock bottom I think they have a few players that would be decent additions.

James Ward-Prowse

Southampton’s captain and talisman will be moving on this summer. There’s no doubting that. He’s one converted free kick away from the Premier League record and I’m sure he’ll want to pass it as soon as possible and give himself enough time to generate a healthy margin for the next contender to chase down.

I don’t think he’s a world class player and there is probably better value on the continent but if we can get him for £30-£40 million then I think he’d be a quality addition. I’d certainly prefer him to McTominay at a similar price. His set piece excellence will mean that we have another option on top of Trippier. He will add an extra goal threat to our midfield. He has nine goals and four assists this season. His goal tally more than that of Willock, Longstaff and Bruno combined (eight) this season, although granted he does take penalties as well as free kicks.

His general play is solid and his work rate is excellent. Plus, with Eddie Howe and our coaching team seeming to make every player so much better, who’s to say he won’t become a truly top rate player under them?

I don’t personally think he would shift any of our first teamers straight out but this summer is going to be about improving depth as well as the first team. JWP would be a great player to be slinging on with twenty minutes to go and a goal to find. We only scored one goal directly from free-kicks this season. Expect that to multiply several times over if we had this guy taking them.

I think this is quite a possible signing as apparently his dad follows Newcastle on Twitter and has been liking loads of our posts.

Potentially a deal is already all but done…

Romeo Lavia

I work with a Southampton season ticket holder. I asked him if Newcastle should sign one Southampton player who should it be.

He said without hesitation, Lavia. He also said he’d bet me any money that he will be the best defensive midfielder in the world at some point in his career.

I don’t know how you’d quantify that bet but blimey that’s an audacious claim. I’m happy with the recommendation though as this guy was always going to be on my list. He’s fallen in form in a poor Southampton side but considering he is still a teenager who hadn’t played a game of Premier League football before signing for the Saints, I think overall he’s had an exceptional season in a rubbish team.

Why did Man City let him go if he’s going to be that good? It’s a fair question but then they did sell him with a future sell on clause and a buy back clause of around £40 million. It’s a bit of a no lose. They probably thought Southampton would stay up and he could have three or four seasons of first team, top level football. Then if they felt he could compete in their side they would pay relative pocket change and get a chunk of the money back too for the player.

According to The Athletic, their buy back clause doesn’t go live until next summer so now might be the time to swoop. He shouldn’t cost much more than that buy back price if there aren’t other bidders, we might even get him a bit cheaper. The fact is he’s a bundle of energy and plays in the type of role Howe is desperately recruiting for and could make him an ideal signing. He’s not much of a goal threat but according to The Athletic (article published on the 12th of May, so information may be slightly incorrect) he is the only teenager to make more than 50 tackles this season and he is in the top 15 players for ball recoveries, in the Premier League.

Bringing him in would allow Howe to finally push Bruno further forward. Being under 21 he won’t have to be registered for our Premier League squad either which means we can have a bigger squad, which we will undoubtedly need next season.

Carlos Alcaraz

Another young player who was brought in with zero Premier League experience. In his five months at the club, he’s looked bright, tenacious and capable of grabbing a goal. He’s a forward thinking midfielder with craft and top technique. He’s potentially a player that Southampton could keep hold of for another year and I’d imagine he’d be devastating in the Championship. The Saints only paid £12 million for him. If we could offer a bit more with a loan back deal so that he can have another year of development before he joins up with our main squad, I think he’d be a fantastic addition. Only 20 years old now, he looks to have a promising future.

Kyle Walker-Peters

The ex-Tottenham full back is likely to be one that moves back to the Premier League this summer. Capped for England last year, he’s been one of Southampton’s few consistent players in a shocking campaign. I’m looking at him purely for his versatility and the spaces he could open up in the squad.

Full back is probably the area we need to shift the most players as we currently have Trippier, Ashby, Krafth, Manquillo, Burn, Targett, Lewis and Dummett in our senior squad that can either play one or both of the full back positions. Bringing in Walker-Peters I think would be an upgrade on all those players bar Tripper and Burn (although the latter is debatable) and would mean we could probably sell / loan three or four of the other full back options.

I would personally send Ashby out on loan and sell Krafth and Lewis. I think we’ll need Dummett for our home grown quota in Europe whilst Manquillo and Targett are both solid enough and have been known to operate on either flank too. What Walker-Peters would offer us is not only defensive stability but an attacking output. He is as comfortable on the ball as a full back can be and happy bombing down the flank. Although right footed, he has looked better in the left back position and I think would provide Dan Burn with a lot more competition than Targett has this season.

Not many would have predicted Leicester City to be in a relegation battle at the start of the season. Even fewer would have thought they would actually go down. Their team is laced with quality but it wasn’t enough with so many players seeming to have given up a long time ago.

James Maddison

This player is one of the few that never gave up. I wrote a whole article about signing this player back in January, so I won’t labour the point on this one too much.

It’s an easy link considering we’ve already bid for him previously. Nonetheless he would be near the top of my list of desired signings.

Any attitude / personality issues that may have been attributed to him a few years ago seem to be long gone. I’ve watched a lot of him this season, especially in recent weeks, and his work rate is outstanding. He would fit in nicely with Eddie’s philosophy. Add into that his quality on the ball, his ability to drift past players and provide killer passes in the final third, he would undoubtedly be a solid signing.

No idea what he would cost but with Leicester going to the Championship and him only having a year left on his contract, unless a bidding war starts, I think we should get a fair price on him. His 10 goals and nine assists massively exceeds anything any of our players have managed from the centre of midfield and would offer a different option and new dynamic. Can play right across the midfield too which would give us a bit more flexibility across those positions.

Youri Tielemans

Naff season for him and Leicester this year but I refuse to believe he’ll never again be the player that he was last season and before. We don’t score many goals from outside the box, meaning that we have to work hard for our chances, but the Belgian is adept at a thirty-yard screamer and would give us a different type of threat.

Attitude would be my major question mark over him.

He seems to be one of the many players that haven’t put in much of a shift for Leicester in recent months. Of course, moving to a new team is likely to reignite his spark but do we want a player that will down tools when the going gets tough? With 58 caps for Belgium and 12 Premier League goals in the two seasons prior to this one, he is clearly a fantastic player, coming into his prime. Available for nothing but there will be competition aplenty. I guess wages will be the main question mark but if we won the battle, I wouldn’t doubt Eddie to get him back to the football he was playing prior to this season.

Harvey Barnes

Leicester’s top scorer this season. Can play on either wing or just behind a striker. I can never really tell if Barnes is over or underrated. He’s managed 13 goals this season which only Wilson has bested for us and even betters Almiron who has had his best ever year in our team. I have faith in Gordon coming good but part of me wishes we had held off on that signing and saved the money for this window.

Out of Gordon and Barnes, on current form, I would have opted for the latter and we would have likely got him a bit cheaper too. They are similar players but Barnes has done it season after season for the last four years. He’s scored 34 goals since properly breaking through four seasons ago. That’s an average of 8.5 goals a season which is better than quite a lot of Premier League strikers, Anthony Martial has only got 22 goals in the same timeframe and we were linked with him last summer.

Barnes only registered one assist this season but with 23 in total over the last four seasons, that is an anomaly. We’ve suddenly got an abundance of wing options so the necessity for the signing of someone like Barnes would depend on who leaves and whether we opt for a European star to come in and add more competition.

I could pick most of Leeds United’s wingers. I think they are all decent players that have suffered from playing in a bad side. Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are all direct, tricky and have shown bursts of what they can do but I’m going to go for just one of them.

Jack Harrison

An obvious one perhaps as he has been linked previously. It all depends on price for me.

As I mentioned with Barnes, we actually have a wealth of wing options now with Almiron, ASM, Gordon, Joelinton, Willock, Murphy, Isak and Anderson all having spells on either or both wings at some point this season. Fraser will be going but we’re still looking pretty strong in that position, if nobody else leaves. Of course, some are more natural out wide than others and we could probably do with one more that is natural on either wing.

If we sign Maddison, he can operate out there too and that may negate the need for another wide addition but if we’re going to get one in (and it isn’t a European heavyweight such as Diaby) then Harrison could be as good as any. He scores goals, he takes players on, he creates. Since they returned to the top flight, after a lengthy absence, Harrison has been one of their most reliable players. He’s contributed 21 goals and 16 assists over those three seasons including an impressive five goals and seven assists this time out.

Those are my choices.

Eight players picked out this season, incredibly half of them from Southampton. All of them I think would add something to our team and a couple of which I fully expect us to go for and maybe even sign. I’m not saying all of these players will improve our first eleven but I think every one of them would improve our overall squad. That is going to be an important task this summer.

Which players would you be interested in from the relegated teams?

You can follow the author on Twitter @billymerlin

