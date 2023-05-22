Opinion

Newcastle United points challenge now

Rather than league position, the number of points is clearly the best way to compare a club’s performance in the various seasons.

Newcastle United have kicked off now in 27 different Premier League seasons, including the current 2022/23 one.

So how many have been (relatively) successful when it comes to the number of points accumulated each NUFC campaign?

I have gone for Premier League seasons where Newcastle United have managed 50 points or more.

Out of the 27 PL seasons they have participated in, Newcastle United managing 50+ points on 11 occasions, including the current one.

78 (1995/96)

71 (2001/02)

69 (2022/23) ***Still two NUFC games to be played

69 (1993/94) ***This was a 42 game season, NUFC got 77 points but points average for 38 game season would be 69

69 (2002/03)

68 (1996/97)

65 (1994/95) ***This was a 42 game season, NUFC got 72 points but points average for 38 game season would be 65

65 (2011/12)

58 (2005/06)

56 (2003/04)

52 (1999/2000)

51 (2000/01)

CONCLUSIONS

In the 12 Premier League seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley, 11 of the 12 saw Newcastle United fail to get 50 or more points.

In the 15 PL seasons that haven’t kicked off under Mike Ashley, NUFC have failed to get 50 or more points in only five of the 15.

As things stand, Eddie Howe has 69 points from 36 matches and if keeping up the current average of points per game (1.91), that would see NUFC ending the season on 72 points.

As things stand, only the Kevin Keegan ‘so close’ 1995/96 points total of 78 would exceed what Eddie Howe is currently on course for.

That KK 78 points total is now obviously out of reach, Eddie Howe nine points adrift and only six to play for.

OPINION

I think it is a case of aiming for to get more than that Sir Bobby Robson 2001/02 season of 71 points, so Eddie Howe needing 3+ points to do that. Which equates to at least one win from the final two matches.

A couple of draws against Leicester and Chelsea would equal the 71 points and of course only one point needed for Newcastle United to guarantee a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

However, I think that the way Eddie Howe and his players have performed, I think at the very least they deserve to get 72+ points and have only the mighty Kevin Keegan’s 1995/96 points total above them, plus I also think NUFC fully deserve third spot this season, not just top four. Wins against both Leicester and Chelsea would ensure that.

