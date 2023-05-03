News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – April 2023

The latest winner of the Newcastle United player of the month accolade has been revealed.

This award for April 2023.

The club announcing Callum Wilson as the winner.

Newcastle United player of the month for April 2023 announced by the club:

‘Callum Wilson has been named as April’s FUN88 Player of the Month after a stellar month of performances which saw the frontman bag eight goals.

The Magpies striker started April off strong, helping Eddie Howe’s men to a 2-0 home victory over Manchester United, before going on to net seven more times in the other six fixtures during April, including braces against West Ham, Everton and Southampton.

Speaking about the award, Wilson praised his team-mates in a month which saw the side score an impressive 22 times, with goals coming throughout the squad.

“April has been a great month for us with some huge results against big teams,” he said. “We have been firing goals in and to be playing a big role, getting on the scoresheet, is what any striker wants to be doing.

“As a team we have been creating goals and chances through so many different players and there have been big performances from individuals and the team overall.”

April was busy, with seven fixtures during the month, and with just five more games remaining in the Premier League season, Wilson is hoping to carry the momentum through into the final weeks of the campaign.

“We are on a high from recent results and need to keep that going into May,” he added. “There are big games in coming weeks with no easy matches.

“We will go into games confident, knowing the fans are behind us as we look to finish the season in a strong position. April was a good month and we need to make sure those wins and performances continue in May.”

