Newcastle United owners with double cause for celebration next Sunday?

The Newcastle United owners now dreaming of double success.

This coming Sunday promising to be a real celebration on two fronts, if everything falls into place.

Sunday’s win over Southampton made it eight wins in their last nine games for Eddie Howe’s side.

As you can see from this updated Premier League table on Monday morning, if NUFC make it nine win out of ten with a victory over Arsenal, it will surely effectively (if not quite mathematically, yet) mean the Newcastle United owners will be seeing their team playing Champions League football next season.

However, that may not be the only celebration next Sunday, if the fortunes are with the Newcastle United owners.

Whilst Eddie Howe’s side were completing their comeback victory over Southampton, the Newcastle United women’s team were doing the business down in West Yorkshire.

Two weeks ago they set a new attendance record for the fourth tier of women’s league football in England.

A massive 24,092 turned up to see the 6-1 demolition of Bradford City women’s team.

The crowd was some 23,000 less at Valley Parade on Sunday but the Newcastle United women’s team went one better, a six goal winning margin.

👏 Today’s attendance was 1,006, including our impressive travelling support at Valley Parade! Thank you for your outstanding backing, today and all season!#NUFCWomen ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/0ObbvttmRe — Newcastle United Women (@NUFCWomen) April 30, 2023

This win and scoreline has put the women’s team in pole position to seal the fourth tier title and promotion (only the top team goes up).

All the hard work hopefully set to now pay dividends.

This is how the National League Division One North table now looks on Monday:

The Newcastle United women’s team and their counterparts at Durham Cestria, now have only one game each to play.

Sunday 7 May – Both 2pm kick-offs:

Barnsley v Newcastle United

Chorley v Durham Cestria

With then goals advantage when it comes to GD, the Newcastle United women’s team simply have to win their game at Barnsley to guarantee the title and promotion to the third tier.

What a double celebration it would be after all those years of neglect under Mike Ashley on both the men’s and women’s side of things with NUFC.

Champions League football for Eddie Howe and his team, whilst the first step towards the Superleague for the women’s team.

