Newcastle United owners Sunday double celebration is now very much on!

The Newcastle United owners now dreaming of double success.

Sunday promised to be a real celebration on two fronts, if everything fell into place.

Sunday’s win over Southampton made it eight wins in their last nine games for Eddie Howe’s side.

As you can see from this updated Premier League table on Sunday, if NUFC make it nine win out of ten with a victory over Arsenal this afternoon, it will surely effectively (if not quite mathematically, yet) mean the Newcastle United owners will be seeing their team playing Champions League football next season.

However, that wasn’t potentially the only celebration today, if the fortunes were with the Newcastle United owners.

The Newcastle United women’s team were down in South Yorkshire ahead of the men’s match at St James’ Park.

The women’s team in pole position to seal the fourth tier title and promotion (only the top team going up).

It was a 2pm kick-off at the Wombwell Recreation Ground.

The Newcastle United women’s team knowing that a win over Barnsley would ensure winning the title and getting promotion.

Durham Cestria tied on points but ten goals worse off on goal difference, they also kicked off at 2pm against Chorley.

Basically, Newcastle just needing to at least match the Durham Cestria result.

Newcastle United backed by an impressive 400 or so travelling fans, how many would have been up for coming if not for the game at St James’ Park?

A nervy opening for the NUFC women’s team and few chances at either end, then potential disaster as news came in of Durham Cestria taking a 36th minute lead.

With perfect timing though, a great ball over the top chased down by Erin Nelson and a pinpoint cross tucked home by Kacie Elson, 1-0 in the 37th minute only seconds after their title rivals had taken the lead.

No margin for error though, as on 42 minutes Durham Cestria taking a 2-0 lead over Chorley.

At half-time so far so good, rivals Durham a couple of goals up but NUFC leading as well. On target to top the league and get that vital promotion.

After the break though, Durham Cestria going on a goals rampage, scoring on 55 minutes, then 68, 71, 79, 84 and 86 minutes to make it 8-0.

Meanwhile NUFC the better team but struggling to finish Barnsley off, seeing one effort hit the post, before then finally on 87 minutes, Katie Barker making it 2-0 and the travelling Newcastle fans able to relax a bit and celebrate.

The final whistle going and promotion secured, as well as the National League Division One North title, just as well that in recent weeks Newcastle United women’s team had built up that 10 goals GD advantage over Durham Cestria heading into this game!

A tense scrappy game, attritional stuff at times, but NUFC dug in.

The worst pitch I have ever seen in my life making any sort of quality play all but impossible.

A massive well done to the Newcastle United women’s team and the Newcastle United owners for supporting them, after the shameful lack of interest and support during Mike Ashley’s ownership.

The Newcastle United women’s team deservedly crowned champions and promoted to the third tier.

WE ARE GOING UP! 🏆 Huge congratulations on a magnificent season, @NUFCWomen! 👏👏 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HO2JjK1kdb — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 7, 2023

What a double celebration it will be after all these years of neglect under Ashley on both the men’s and women’s side of things with NUFC, if Eddie Howe’s side get this win as well against Arsenal, to put Newcastle on the very tipping point of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

