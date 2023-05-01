News

Newcastle United official announcement – Contract agreed for promising teenager on his birthday

England under 17s international midfielder Lewis Miley has agreed a deal with Newcastle United.

An official announcement from the club on Monday revealing the news.

This announcement / agreement made on the player’s 17th birthday.

Newcastle United official announcement – 1 May 2023:

‘Newcastle United are pleased to announce that teenage midfielder Lewis Miley has signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday.

The England under-17 international made his Magpies first-team debut in December’s Diriyah Season Cup victory against Al-Hilal and was also named on the bench for United’s Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth in February.

The Stanley-born youngster, who joined Newcastle’s Academy at the age of seven, has agreed terms on a first professional deal with his boyhood club, following in the footsteps of older brother Jamie, who also signed his maiden contract with the Magpies last summer.

The attacking midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has registered two goals and five assists in his last eight Premier League 2 matches for Newcastle’s under-21 side and featured for Eddie Howe’s side during a friendly win against Rayo Vallecano at St. James’ Park in December, introduced from the bench in front of over 34,000 spectators.

Miley, who has ten international caps to his name with England under-17s, told nufc.co.uk: “It’s a really good feeling to sign my first profressional contract, especially with my boyhood club. It’s something that I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.”

“I’ve been at the Academy for a long time so to get to this point now is great and hopefully I can keep pushing on further in the future.”

Academy Director Steve Harper said: “Everyone at the Academy is delighted to see Lewis sign his first professional contract at the club. He’s been with us from a very early age and credit goes to everyone who has played a part to date.

“The admirable support from his family has been very important too but, ultimately, it is Lewis who deserves the most credit. His hard work, attitude to learning, and training as well as his technical ability has got him to this point.

“The contract is a fitting reward for his progress.”

