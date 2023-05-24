News

Newcastle United official announcement – Confirms move to digital ticketing that was leaked 2 weeks ago

Newcastle United are introducing digital ticketing.

An official announcement (see below) on Wednesday confirming the move.

This confirms a leaked report (also see below) two weeks ago from Sport Positive, when the news was first leaked.

Newcastle United official announcement – 24 May 2023:

‘Newcastle United season ticket holders are being urged to update their online ticketing account ahead of the 2023/24 season.

This important step will ensure supporters are fully prepared for the transition to a soon-to-be-introduced digital ticketing platform, with further information to follow during the close season.

Fans must update their personal details at book.nufc.co.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, 31st May to ensure they continue to receive access to key information and retain access to matches with eligible season tickets.

It will also give supporters an opportunity to check their contact details and communications preferences so that they can receive key information from the club.

SEASON TICKETS – ID MUST ALIGN

Supporters must ensure the name and identity registered to the relevant season ticket account corresponds with the person using it to enter St. James’ Park next season, when there will be heightened checks.

Accordingly, changes to identity and contact details in online ticketing accounts will be permitted during a penalty-free period until the deadline of Wednesday, 31st May. Changes to names of season ticket holders must be submitted via this form.

Supporters should also ensure their season ticket is only registered for concessionary categories to which they are eligible. This can also be done via this form.

Email addresses and email preferences can be updated by logging on to your account at book.nufc.co.uk.

After the penalty-free period comes to an end, if season tickets are used by unauthorised supporters, or the season ticket holder is found to be benefitting from concessionary categories that they are not eligible for, the season ticket will be subject to cancellation without refund and the holder may be unable to renew it.

IMPROVING STADIUM ENTRY

Updating personal details is just the first step in the introduction of the new digital ticketing platform for the 2023/24 season.

The digital ticketing platform will ensure more efficient entry to St. James’ Park using smartphone ticketing at turnstiles and will improve sustainability by eliminating the use of paper and other resources for physical tickets.

It will also introduce an approved method for season ticket holders to transfer their ticket for specific matches to nominated, eligible individuals when they are unable to attend themselves. Further information will be announced in due course.

A SAFER ST. JAMES’ PARK

The new digital ticketing platform will assist the club in ensuring St. James’ Park is a safe, welcoming and enjoyable place to watch football.

It will ensure only those eligible to use season tickets are able to access the stadium, ensuring the potential for ticket touting and system abuse are minimised.

UPDATE YOUR ACCOUNT

To update your email address and/or communication preferences, please log in at book.nufc.co.uk before 5pm on Wednesday, 31st May.

To submit a request to change the name or category relating to a season ticket please complete this form.

FAQs

How do I update my email?

You must do this by logging on to nufc.co.uk.

Further details can be found here.

Why am I not getting some emails (i.e. recent gan surveys or invitations to workshops)?

Emails are sent out to our marketing database in line with the data protection legislation, and our Privacy Policy which can be found here. If individuals are not opted in to receive marketing communication from us, then you will not receive any emails, such as engagement opportunities or exclusive competitions, from us in this regard.

If you would like to receive marketing and news emails from Newcastle United, please log into your Newcastle United account and update your email preferences in the ‘Marketing Preference’ section found here.

How do I change the name on my season ticket?

This can only be done by filling out this form only. Please do not contact the Box Office. You will be contacted by Supporter Services with details of next steps.

We will need to speak to the original named season ticket holder to approve any change of name on the account.

Security checks will need to take place to ascertain the season ticket holder approves the change of detail.

If the named season ticket holder is deceased, we will contact you to discuss this.

What happens once I submit changes?

Once you have completed the form, a member of the Supporter Services team will be in touch to discuss your case.

What happens if I don’t update the name of the season ticket holder during this penalty-free period?

Will my supporter number stay the same?

This depends on the changes we are making to the account. A member of the team will discuss this with you.

Will I be able to keep the loyalty points on my account?

If you meet the relevant criteria to change the name of the season ticket holder, you will not lose your loyalty points; however, we will not duplicate loyalty points on to multiple accounts.’

The original article on The Mag regarding digital ticketing – 11 May 2023:

Newcastle United are to introduce digital ticketing.

That information coming from a report by Sport Positive.

They are an organisation who ‘Highlight environmental sustainability initiatives of professional football clubs.’

Sport Positive report

This is what they do, in more detail:

‘The goal of Sport Positive…is to share information on climate action and sustainability efforts within the structures that currently exist in football clubs, encouraging increasing action and ambition from the sector.

In 2018 when Sport Positive Founder, Claire Poole, was being interviewed and asked about which football clubs were leading on sustainability, she kept coming back to the same few examples. That kickstarted a project to research and map out operational environmental sustainability efforts of top-flight football clubs. Starting with that information in the public domain, verifying that information with clubs and then publishing it in one place for the first time.’

In their latest updated report on Newcastle United, they have had the following (amongst a lot of other environmental info / initiatives) to say:

‘Information sourced directly from Newcastle United F.C. staff.’

‘Policy and Commitment

‘NUFC has signed the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, committing to 50% emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 2040

No sustainability strategy is in place yet, but will follow

NUFC have recently appointed a Sustainability Manager to lead on this agenda and develop a clear long term strategy for the club. Sustainability Commitment Statement has been produced, but not signed off by Senior Management.’

A couple of snippets of particular interest to Newcastle United fans maybe:

‘Digital ticketing will be introduced for the 23/24 season, significantly reduce the amount of paper.’

‘Options are being considered to implement allotments at the Training ground and the produce will be introduced into the restaurant menus. This is a future project.’

I think having first team players, especially those not getting regular time on the pitch, working on allotments at the NUFC training ground would be an excellent initiative…

However, of even more interest, is this reporting of Newcastle United set to introduce digitial ticketing for the 2023/24 season.

On 3 March 2023, Sunderland announced the same next season…

‘Supporters will have a new way to enter the Stadium of Light on matchdays from the 2023-24 season, with the launch of digital season tickets.

Following a comprehensive upgrade to the stadium’s entry system, all physical season cards will be discontinued upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.

Supporters will receive their 2023-24 digital season ticket via email and will be able to download and store it directly to their smartphone using Apple Wallet (IOS) or Google Wallet (Android).

A digital season ticket is the safest, most convenient, and flexible way to receive your match ticket, whilst increasing security and protection against fraud.

Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light for all supporters and the transition also forms part of the Club’s long-term sustainability goals to reduce paper and plastic use.’

Now, I don’t know what position they are now at, but I do know Sunderland met a lot of resistance when announcing this.

Whilst the Mackems said they would be having sessions offering assistance and guidance to fans on using the new digital tickets, I’m pretty sure I have heard / seen in the media that whilst they initially said no physical season tickets at all would be issued, they have now (I think) backed down and will allow this for any supporters who can’t / won’t change over to the digital ones.

In the Sunderland info above, one line stands out for me: ‘Once familiarised, the move to digital season tickets will also ensure a faster entry to the Stadium of Light…’

Hmmm.

I am not so sure exactly how long it will take for the Mackems to be so ‘familiarised’ that it equate to ‘faster entry’ into their stadium, if ever…

Similarly for Newcastle United, if indeed this is going to be in place for the start of the 2023/24 season, you might be wise to go without that last pint (or five) when heading up to St James’ Park for the first home match of the season.

