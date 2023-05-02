News

Newcastle United now set to face Sam Allardyce – This will make it 15 Premier League managers having left

Newcastle United are now apparently set for a reunion with former manager Sam Allardyce.

The Times reporting that their information is that Javi Gracia will be sacked this (Tuesday) morning.

With Sam Allardyce appointed in his place, on what would be no doubt likely to be a very lucrative short-term contract.

Gracia himself only got the Leeds job 70 days ago after Jesse Marsch was moved out.

Now Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team set to face Sam Allardyce when they visit Elland Road in 11 days time.

This has already been a very crazy season when it comes to sacking Premier League managers, with it seemingly set to go up another level.

Javi Gracia got three wins and a draw in his first six Leeds games but in the next six has picked up only one point.

Leaving the Premier League table looking like this on Tuesday morning:

Leeds only outside the relegation zone on goal difference after Leicester and Everton drew 2-2 last night.

Looking at their four remaining fixtures, I am guessing the rationale is that if they do bring in Sam Allardyce, then the Leeds owners are thinking these next two games away at Man City and home to Newcastle are very likely a write-off, any point(s) a massive bonus. To then give though Allardyce time to prepare for what are very likely to be the two games that decide their fate, away at West Ham and finally home to Tottenham.

The fifteen Premier League managers this season to leave their jobs:

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Followed by Jesse Marsch exiting Leeds United on 6 February 2023.

Nathan Jones left Southampton on 12 February 2023, lasting only three months, sacked 12 days after Eddie Howe’s team had made it two Carabao Cup wins in the semi-final home and away legs.

Then 17 March (St Patrick’s Day…), Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira parting company.

Antonio Conte on 26 March ‘mutually’ moved out of Tottenham.

With Brendan Rodgers leaving Leicester City on 2 April, then Graham Potter sacked later the same day by Chelsea.

After losing 6-1 at Newcastle United, Christian Stellini sacked on 25 April.

The craziness above and the current fashion for employing temporary bosses, means that Newcastle United are having a very interesting run-in where opposition managers are concerned.

Winning against Leeds and caretaker boss Stellini, who was then himself sacked and replaced by another caretaker!

Beating Everton who had Sean Dyche in charge after replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

Coming back to beat Southampton and their temporary boss Ruben Selles, the third Saints boss of the season.

After Arteta (unless the Arsenal fans now decide that he needs forcing out with them being ‘only’ second…) it now looks sets to be Leeds and new caretaker Sam Allardyce facing them.

After replacing Graham Potter, permanent boss Robert De Zerbi and Brighton to then face NUFC.

Before we end the season against Leicester caretaker manager Dean Smith, before finally it is Frank Lampard on the final match, temporarily in charge of Chelsea again after making such a mess and sacked by Everton less than four months ago!

Assuming Sam Allardyce does replace Javi Gracia, it will mean three of Newcastle’s final six fixtures will have been against clubs (Southampton, Leeds, Chelsea) who will end the season having had (at least!) three different managers!!

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

