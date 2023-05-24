News

Newcastle United now in advanced talks with Sela to become new shirt sponsor – Sky Sports

Sela could be set to be on Newcastle United shirts as from next season, according to Sky Sports.

An exclusive from the broadcaster on Wednesday morning says that the Saudi company could feature on the front of NUFC shirts.

Sky Sports stating that via informed sources, they have discovered that talks are at an advanced stage now with Sela.

They say that the deal isn’t done as yet and could still not be completed but that it is looking very likely this will be the new shirt sponsor.

The new Newcastle United owners acted decisively to buy the club out of a laughably low deal long-term deal with FUN88 that Mike Ashley had tied them into before he left.

The final years of that arrangement compensated, allowing a new shirt sponsor to be in place from the 2023/24 season onwards.

Securing Champions League football for next season earlier this week, is of course a massive game changer in so many ways.

Especially so when it comes to the value of sponsorship arrangements.

Far far more difficult for the Premier League to claim there is anything untoward with a value put to a Newcastle United sponsorship deal with what is seen as a ‘related party’ transaction, if getting Champions League level value from the arrangement.

Sky Sports report – 24 May 2023:

‘A Saudi events company is in advanced talks to become the new shirt sponsor of Newcastle United FC – a deal that will test new Premier League rules on related party transactions.

Sky News has learnt that Sela, which operates in dozens of countries and has organised sporting events such as the annual Race of Champions, is in detailed negotiations about becoming the Magpies’ biggest commercial partner.

Sources said Sela was now the leading contender to replace the gambling company Fun88 as Newcastle’s sponsor, with Champions’ League football set to return to St James’s Park after a lengthy absence.

If the talks are successfully concluded, a deal could be announced as soon as next month, in time for replica kits to be manufactured ahead of the new season kicking off in August.’

