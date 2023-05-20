Opinion

Newcastle United now almost confirming Champions League football after Saturday results

Champions League is almost there.

Newcastle United set things up perfectly with that brilliant 4-1 win over Brighton on Thursday night.

The Saturday Premier League fixtures to be anticipated and hopefully enjoyed…

This is how things have played out on Saturday afternoon:

Tottenham 1 Brentford 3

Bournemouth 0 Man U 1

Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1

Wolves 1 Everton 1

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (5.30pm kick-off)

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Saturday early evening after those afternoon Premier League fixtures:

Conclusions

Casemiro scored in the ninth minute for Man U and they go level with Newcastle United on 69 points, both with two games left to play.

The big focus of course was always going to be on Anfield though.

As defeat for Liverpool against Aston Villa would have meant Champions League guaranteed for sure at St James’ Park.

For a long time this looked on the cards.

Villa playing well but Watkins missing a first half penalty.

However, Jacob Ramsey did hit the back of the net with a 27th minute goal.

Liverpool struggling and it looking set to be the defining moment for Newcastle United and Champions League football.

However, an 89th minute Firmino goal giving the scousers an equaliser.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were given every assistant by the match officials, with 11 minutes of added time at the end of the second half, which when added to the extra nine minutes at the end of the first period, made it 20 minutes added in total. Only at Anfield!

Anyway, a point for Newcastle United in either of their two remaining games will ensure Champions League football, the same is the case with Man U.

The five Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

