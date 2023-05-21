Opinion

Newcastle United need to learn these lessons from Brazil and Liverpool

Newcastle United need a point against Leicester City.

That’s what’s required to guarantee Champions League football for the first time since 2003.

What a season we’ve had. European football has been on the cards for a while now, the competition we’ll be participating in next season almost settled and if we avoid defeat in one of our remaining two fixtures, it’ll be at the top table.

Of course, should we beat both Leicester on Monday and then Chelsea next Sunday, Newcastle United will finish third. So going for the win against Leicester is a must. And it’s not just because of the chance of finishing above Man Utd for the first time since 1977.

History tells us that when a draw is sufficient, playing for that outcome is perhaps not the best approach.

In 1989, Liverpool came a cropper against Arsenal in the most dramatic finale to a top flight season, until Sergio Aguero won it for Man City in 2011.

In fact, Liverpool went into that showdown with the Gunners needing nothing better than a 1-0 defeat. Trailing by a goal to nil in injury time, the Scousers imploded when Michael Thomas scored for Arsenal in the most dramatic of circumstances to seal a 2-0 win and with it, the league title

As a kid, I loved the 1982 World Cup in Spain. Back from school at 4pm, in an era when there wasn’t much live football on TV, I was able to watch all of the afternoon matches before settling down after tea to watch the evening kick offs.

In the second round, the never to be repeated format that saw four groups of three teams compete for the semi-finals pitched Brazil, Argentina and Italy together, in what was considered the archetypal group of death.

World Champions Argentina put up a poor defence of the trophy they had won in Buenos Aries four years earlier, losing to both Italy and Brazil. That set up a showdown between the Azzurri and the Seleção Canarinha in which the Brazilians, with a hugely talented team boasting the likes of Zico, Eder, Falcao and Socrates required only a draw.

On a sultry afternoon in the Estadio Sarria, the former home of RCD Espanol, Brazil were incapable of playing for a draw and Italy triumphed in one of the all time classics, Paulo Rossi plundering a famous hat-trick in a 3-2 win.

The moral of the story is, that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United need to set things up tomorrow so that we play to win.

Whilst a draw is undoubtedly sufficient, I believe playing for one could be counter-productive and going for all three points is an absolute must.

