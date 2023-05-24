Opinion

Newcastle United need Sunderland back in Premier League ASAP – Crash helmet on

I thought it best to send this article after our Champions League position was secured.

I know a lot of Newcastle United supporters will disagree with my point of view, but hey, that’s what makes the world go round.

By way of background, I moved up north in 1961 as an 11 year-old army brat.

Having lived in places in the UK like Royston and Tidworth, didn’t have much of a footballing background. Went to my first match that year at St James’ Park and was hooked for life (my actual home team, for complicated reasons, is PAOK Salonika who also play in black and white!).

I bought into the hatred of our “neighbours” Sunderland at Roker Park from a schoolboy onwards, as part of being an “adopted” Geordie.

I can still remember with glee, John McMamee swinging on the crossbar in the 3-3 draw at Sunderland.

Carried this dislike throughout all the various changes in my team’s fortunes and it became almost the one and only thing to hang onto during all the low Mike Ashley years, in so far as we could never be as bad as the mackems.

Then the great day came when Ashley sold up and our fortunes have no limits.

For some reason, I remembered a tale about Man City supporters well before their takeover. The highlight of their season was if they had won against manure. Whilst for manure all it meant was a minor blip in their quest for titles / silverware.

It has all changed since Man City became the big dog.

My point is this.

Sunderland are so far behind us in so many ways, our true rivals now are the septic six. They have tried to stop us at every turn and continue to do so.

I personally would welcome Sunderland with open arms into the EPL if it meant that one of the septic six were to be relegated, say because of financial irregularities.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are London rivals, but have ganged together as part of the six to to stop us from joining into their cartel, we need another voice from this part of the world in the EPL.

Probably not a popular viewpoint but I will get my crash helmet out for the responses.

